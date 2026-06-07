iran's World Cup journey faces administrative hurdles as key officials are denied U.S. visas, proMpting accusations of political interference and a relocation of training facilities to Mexico.

The Iran ian national football team departed for Mexico on Saturday, with some members of their entourage reportedly still lacking U.S. visas ahead of their three group stage matches in the United States later this month.

According to Iranian state television, 14 backroom staff and officials, including the Iranian Football Federations secretary-general Hedayat Mombeini and vice president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, were denied visas before games scheduled in Los Angeles and Seattle. These visa denials forced Iran to relocate its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico.

The federation accused the United States of "vindictive behavior" for refusing visas to what it called "key managerial and administrative members" of the squad, arguing that this decision effectively denied the team an equal playing field and a competition free from discrimination. The federation stated it would pursue the matter through FIFA, world soccers governing body.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Embassy in Ankara criticized a social media post from U.S. Ambassador Tom Barrack, who had congratulated his embassy staff for processing the team's visas. The Iranian response asserted that self-praise cannot whitewash conduct violating FIFA regulations and host nation obligations,calling it the worst form of politically biased interference in sport. U.S. officials, speaking anonymously, offered a different perspective.

One official confirmed that visas had been issued for players, coaches, trainers and some support staff. another suggested that some applicants affiliated with the team had been rejected for requesting visas "under false pretenses.

" The players, dressed in blue blazers over white T-shirts, left the luxury Mardan Palace hotel in Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday afternoon and bOarded a private jet at the Mediterranean town's airport for a direct flight to Mexico. Iran's World Cup schedule includes matches against New Zealand on June 15 in Inglewood, California, followed by Belgium on June 21, also in Inglewood, and then a game against Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

A potential round-of-32 clash between Iran and the United States is scheduled for July 3 in Arlington, Texas, should both teams finish second in their groups. Earlier in the tournament's lead-up, there were questions about Iran's participation due to the war back home. The team includes 17 players from Iranian clubs that have not competed since February because of the conflict.

Star forward Sardar Azmoun was dropped in March, reportedly over a social media post that angered Iranian authorities during the war. Iran's sports minister initially stated in March that participation would "not be possible," though the soccer federation affirmed in May that it was proceeding with a team.

The federation had demanded that all players and staff be granted visas,including those who had military service in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,a group designated as a foriegn terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department





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