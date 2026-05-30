Iranian Missile Strike on Kuwait Base Injures Five Americans Amid Stalled Peace Negotiations

An Iranian ballistic missile attack on a Kuwaiti air base injured five U.S. personnel and damaged American drones, violating a ceasefire and heightening tensions as peace talks falter. The strike targeted Ali Al Salem air base, a key U.S. facility, and has drawn strong condemnation from Washington and Kuwait. The incident underscores the fragile security situation in the region, compounded by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing nuclear concerns.

Iran launched a ballistic missile strike on Kuwait 's Ali Al Salem air base, injuring five American personnel, including contractors and active-duty service members. The attack, which occurred despite a temporary ceasefire agreement reached in April, was intercepted by Kuwait i air defenses using MQ-9 Reaper drones.

However, debris from the intercepted Fateh-110 missile struck the base. One drone was destroyed and another severely damaged in the interception, with each costing approximately $30 million. The Fateh-110 is a short-range ballistic missile capable of reaching up to 124 miles, and Iran has fired over 1,850 such missiles since the conflict began. The base, nicknamed 'The Rock,' is located about 39 miles from the Iraqi border.

The U.S. Central Command denounced the attack as an 'egregious ceasefire violation,' while Kuwait's Foreign Ministry called it 'blatant aggression.

' This incident escalates tensions as negotiations over a proposed peace deal stall. President Trump indicated he would make a 'final determination' on the deal during a Situation Room meeting, demanding Iran abandon any nuclear weapons ambitions and immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls or restrictions. Iran closed the strategic waterway in retaliation for U.S. strikes, causing global energy price spikes.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, warned that U.S. forces are prepared to 'recommence if necessary,' emphasizing that American stockpiles are sufficient for renewed operations. He expressed confidence that Trump could secure a deal ensuring Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons, while reassuring regional partners about U.S. commitment to energy security





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Iran Kuwait Ballistic Missile Ali Al Salem Air Base U.S. Personnel Injured Ceasefire Violation Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Deal Trump Hegseth Fateh-110 MQ-9 Reaper

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