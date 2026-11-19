Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismisses U.S. intelligence warnings of a dirty bomb plot against Washington DC as false flags, while President Trump warns of unprecedented consequences.

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has officially characterized recent United States intelligence reports alleging a Tehran plot to attack Washington DC as "false flags." This strong denial comes despite ongoing U.S. warnings regarding potential dirty bomb or chemical weapon threats. The dismissal occurs amid heightened regional tensions and active military exchanges between Iran and neighboring states.

Intelligence Reports and Operational Debates

U.S. intelligence agencies intercepted specific communications suggesting Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials. These intercepted messages indicated potential use of a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapon detonated within the nation's capital. CNN sources described the Iranian plan as an effort to create strategic options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack.

Also read Poll of the day: do you believe the intelligence about an Iranian dirty bomb attack?

Some intercepted intelligence chatter suggested that ingredients for such a device may have been smuggled into the United States years ago. Officials disputed Iran's operational readiness, noting that whether personnel are in place to execute the plan remains a matter of debate. One source pointed out that the capability to deploy such materials does not guarantee the infrastructure to utilize them effectively.

Diplomatic Rejection and Political Accusations

The Iranian mission to the United Nations immediately rejected the report, insisting that the U.S. considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate. The diplomatic office categorically refutes what it termed false and fabricated allegations circulated by American media outlets. The Iranian response did not challenge the specific details of the intelligence report in any meaningful way.

Advertisement

Commentary from the political right attributed the media coverage to a pivot toward outlets like CNN and the New York Times. Critics asserted that these institutions were influenced by Larry Ellison, the biggest private donor to Israel's IOF and a significant figure in media ownership. The narrative suggested a coordinated effort to manufacture credibility through controlled media channels.

Continued Military Escalation in the Region

While diplomatic tensions rose, Iran continued launching attacks on its neighbors with missiles and drones. The latest target was the U.S. Patriot missile battery at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Iranian state media described the facility as a major air transport hub and a key gateway for the deployment of military forces to West Asia.

The Iranian Army issued a stern warning that it would not bow before any power in defending Iran. Authorities stated that the response to any threat and aggression would be decisive, crushing, and without geographical limitations. This stance underscores the broader context of military hostilities accompanying the diplomatic disputes over alleged nuclear and chemical plots.

Presidential Warnings and Strategic Consequences

President Trump addressed the Iranian dirty bomb story while visiting the Philippines on Wednesday. He explicitly stated that if such an attack was carried out, Iran would pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before. This warning emphasized the unprecedented consequences anticipated for any such act of aggression.

Advertisement

S Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was traveling with President Trump, echoed these concerns about national security. He stated that the administration remains concerned every day about anything that threatens the country. The combination of military actions and high-level political warnings marks a significant escalation in U.S.-Iran relations.