Iranian 'King of Instagram' arrested and taken into ICE custody

Toutouni, an illegal migrant and Iranian citizen, also reportedly used the name “Robert” when he first illegally came into the U.S. in 1993.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Thursday that the “King of Instagram’ was arrested and taken into custody.

“Criminal illegal alien and Iranian citizen Farzad ‘Tony’ Toutouni was living a high-profile life in California as a social media influencer with more than 1 million followers until“He has been arrested for criminal threats, criminal conspiracy, and possession and sale of a controlled substance,” the social media post continued. “He was sentenced to more than 16 months for making or passing a fictitious check, grand theft of access card, conspiracy to commit crime and possess/alter access card equipment.

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”“He often posts pictures of himself with high-end cars, luxury aircraft and scantily clad women,” the press release reads.

“In June 2023, Israeli immigrant Emil Lahaziel was murdered outside the West Hollywood mansion Toutouni was renting. ”“In 1993, an immigration judge ordered him removed,” the release reads.

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“He was not removed at that time. In 1999, an immigration judge once again ordered him removed and he was deported to Mexico. Toutouni says he again entered the U.S. illegally on or about April 4, 2011, near Saint Clair, Michigan, by crossing the river using an electric raft purchased in Canada.

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