Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London: Police Criticized for Failure to Act on Previous Threats

An Iranian journalist, Pouria Zeraati, was stabbed by suspected Iranian regime proxies in London. Despite reporting threats and suspicious behavior to police, the force was criticized for not recognizing the significance of an earlier incident involving one of the suspects. The attackers, Romanian nationals Nandito Badea and George Stana, were found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

An Iranian journalist, Pouria Zeraati, was stabbed three times by proxies of the Iranian regime in London on March 29, 2024. The attack occurred outside his home in Wimbledon, south-west London , as he walked to his car.

Romanian nationals Nandito Badea, 21, and George Stana, 25, were found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday. Zeraati, 38, was attacked by Badea, who approached him asking for change while another man, David Andrei, grabbed him from behind. Badea then stabbed Zeraati in the leg before both men fled, laughing, and jumped into a blue Mazda driven by Stana.

They abandoned the car in New Malden, dumped their clothing, and used a taxi app to go to Heathrow Airport, eventually flying to Bucharest via Geneva. Zeraati had previously reported threats and suspicious behavior outside his home to the police, including an incident in March 2023 where Stana was seen outside his house. Despite finding evidence of 'hostile reconnaissance', the police initially treated the incident as a 'suspicious incident in a communal area'.

Zeraati criticized the police's handling of the incident, stating that it was 'shocking' and 'not something that I expected'





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Iranian Journalist Stabbing London Police Failure Threats Suspicious Behavior Hostile Reconnaissance Iranian Regime Proxies

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