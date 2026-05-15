Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi Blames Lack of Trust as Major Obstacle in Ending U.S. War, Seeking China's Assistance

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the lack of trust as the biggest barrier in the talks to end the war with the U.S. and expressed his country's openness to China's help to reduce Middle East tensions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's foreign minister cites lack of trust as the biggest barrier to ending war with the U.S., saying Tehran would welcome China 's diplomatic help to ease Middle East tensions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump dismissed Iran's latest peace proposal as "garbage," demanding Iran remove highly enriched uranium and prevent nuclear weapons development, a major stalling point in negotiations. As tensions remain high amid a fragile ceasefire, the UAE is accelerating construction of a new oil pipeline to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, potentially doubling export capacity through an alternative route.

Iran's foreign minister said a lack of trust is the biggest obstacle in negotiations to end the war with the U.S., saying Friday that Tehran would be open to diplomatic help, particularly from China





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Iran-U.S. Relations Lack Of Trust Diplomatic Help China Middle East Tensions Strait Of Hormuz U.S. Government Iranian Nuclear Program

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