Iranian Foreign Minister Accuses UAE of Direct Involvement in Military Operations Against Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Araghchi accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of direct involvement in military operations against his country during a BRICS meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. The spat comes a day after the UAE denied a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he visited the Gulf country during the Iran war.

Iran 's foreign minister accused the United Arab Emirates of direct involvement in military operations against his country during a BRICS meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, Iran ian state media reported.

The spat comes a day after the UAE denied a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he visited the Gulf country during the Iran war, to which Araghchi already reacted by saying that 'those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account.

' I didn't name the UAE in my (BRICS) statement for the sake of unity. But the truth is that the UAE was directly involved in the aggression against my country. When the attacks started, they didn't even issue a condemnation, state media quoted Araghchi as saying on Thursday, in response to comments made by the Emirati representative. Iranian state media did not specify what the Emirati representative said.

According to the reports, Araghchi argued that neither US bases nor an alliance with Israel provided the UAE with security and that it should reconsider its policy towards Iran. We must live side by side in peace, and this requires peaceful relations and complete understanding between the two countries, Araghchi added.

The Iran war began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, with Tehran responding by firing missiles and drones at US bases and other targets in Gulf countries. The Wall Street Journal published a story on Monday saying the UAE carried out strikes on Iran in early April. Saudi Arabia has also launched numerous, unpublicised strikes against Iran, Western and Iranian officials have said.

Iranian media have raised doubt as to whether the participants at the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in India will manage to issue a final communique as a result of differences between Iran and the UAE, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi being cited as saying there were 'problems and communications' due to the UAE's presence





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Iran UAE Military Operations BRICS Meeting Direct Involvement Israel Colluding With Israel Sowing Division Aggression Against Iran US Bases Alliance With Israel Security Policy Towards Iran Peaceful Relations Complete Understanding Iran War US And Israeli Strikes Tehran Gulf Countries The Wall Street Journal Saudi Arabia Unpublicised Strikes BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting Final Communique Problems And Communications Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi

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