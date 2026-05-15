Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: Lack of trust obstacle in U.S.-Iran negotiations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the U.S. in a televised interview on Thursday, blaming tensions in the Strait of Hormuz on ‘U.S. aggression’ and suggesting a lack of trust is the biggest obstacle in negotiations to end the war with the U.S.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the U.S. in a televised interview on Thursday, blaming tensions in the Strait of Hormuz on ‘U.S. aggression’ and suggesting a lack of trust is the biggest obstacle in negotiations to end the war with the U.S. President Donald Trump walked to board Air Force One, Friday, May 15, 2026, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing.

President Donald Trump interacted with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi before boarding Air Force One, Friday, May 15, 2026, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing. CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with Raul Castro's grandson in Havana, US and Cuban officials say, Former Oklahoma death row prisoner freed from jail as he awaits retrial in 1997 killing, Scottie Scheffler part of 7-way tie for the lead at PGA Championship, Powell's tenure as Fed chair marked by fight for independence while trying to tame inflation, NASA's Psyche spacecraft buzzing Mars on its way to a rare metal asteroid, Hot dogs and steaks and bacon, oh my!

Meat raffles keep a beloved Midwest tradition alive, Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air, PCOS is now called PMOS.

What the name change means for care, How a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik Sinner, The World in Pictures, What to know about the predictions for a potentially record-breaking El Niño, Pediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 years, Health advice is all over social media. Here's how to vet claims, Adults relive the musical camaraderie of their youth at band camps reprised for grown-ups, Journey of a lifetime: A US teen Buddhist Lama is now a monk studying in the Himalayan foothills





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

John Ratcliffe Cuba Raul Castro's Grandson Oklahoma Death Row Prisoner Scottie Scheffler Powell NASA Mars Dog Statue El Niño Band Camps Buddhist Lama Xi Advierte A Trump Que Las Diferencias Sobre

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latest News: Allegations of Excessive Force, Battery Charges, and BRICS Nations MeetingThis news text covers various topics, including allegations of excessive force during a traffic stop, battery charges against an off-duty JSO officer, a former dance company CEO seeking sentence review and professional counseling, and the meeting of India's Foreign Minister and Iranian Foreign Minister at a BRICS nations meeting.

Read more »

India sidesteps condemning US, Israel at BRICS meetingIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says there is no military solution to issues involving Iran, and Tehran will not surrender to pressure or threats.

Read more »

Iranian Foreign Minister Accuses UAE of Direct Involvement in Military Operations Against IranIranian Foreign Minister Hossein Araghchi accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of direct involvement in military operations against his country during a BRICS meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. The spat comes a day after the UAE denied a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he visited the Gulf country during the Iran war.

Read more »

Israeli Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Launch Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York TimesIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have filed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times over an article that alleged the rape of Palestinian prisoners by Israeli soldiers. The article cited testimonies from 14 alleged victims of sexual abuse, including allegations of rape with batons and genital mutilation.

Read more »