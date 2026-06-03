Iranian Drone Strike Devastates Kuwait Airport, Ceasefire Teeters as US and Iran Exchange Fire

A series of attacks across the Gulf region on Wednesday severely damaged Kuwait's international airport and targeted Bahrain, pushing the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US-led coalition to the brink. The US carried out strikes on an Iranian military facility on Qeshm Island, while Iran claimed its attacks were retaliation for US blockade enforcement. President Trump insisted peace talks continue despite Tehran's claims of halted negotiations.

Gulf hostilities erupted anew on Wednesday as Iran ian drones heavily damaged Kuwait International Airport and missiles targeted Bahrain , testing the fragile ceasefire brokered on April 8 between Iran and the US-led coalition.

The attack on Kuwait's primary airport struck the passenger terminal, causing severe structural damage and killing at least one person. Kuwait's Defence Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi reported that a number of hostile drones struck the building, injuring several individuals who received medical care.

Debris and shrapnel scattered across nearby parking lots, and authorities urged civilians to avoid approaching any unidentified objects. Meanwhile, Bahrain's Defence Ministry stated that its military intercepted and destroyed three missiles and several drones launched by Iran toward the island nation. The attacks marked one of the most significant escalations since the ceasefire began, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

The US military responded with self-defence strikes on an Iranian ground control station on Qeshm Island, a strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes came after US Central Command reported that an unladen tanker, the Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie, was disabled by a missile when it attempted to breach the American blockade of the strait. The crew had ignored multiple warnings over 24 hours.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for the attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, stating they were retaliation for the US strike on the tanker and the ground control station. The Guard warned that disrupting security in the Strait of Hormuz would carry a heavy price for the aggressive US military and described the American actions as brazen aggression.

The US also reported destroying three Iranian one-way attack drones launched toward civilian vessels and defending against a fresh wave of drones targeting US forces in Kuwait, with no casualties. Despite the escalating violence, US President Donald Trump insisted that peace talks were ongoing, disputing Tehran's claim that negotiations had halted. Trump wrote on Truth Social that conversations had been continuous, including as recently as the day before the attacks.

The Iranian government had earlier stated that an exchange of messages to reach a deal ended a few days ago. The UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash called for a firm and unified Gulf stance, stating that this aggression does not just target one country but targets all. The attacks underscore the volatility of the region, with Qeshm Island's critical position near the Strait of Hormuz making it a focal point for tensions.

The Strait is a vital chokepoint for global oil supplies, and any disruption could have severe economic consequences. The international community watches closely as the ceasefire teeters on the brink of collapse





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