Former IRGC commander Saied Reza Ameli, linked to Mahsa Amini deaths, is scheduled to speak at a London event, raising concerns amid Charity Commission inquiries into the hosting organization.

United Kingdom regulators and human rights organizations are raising serious concerns after it was announced that Saied Reza Ameli, a former senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will deliver a keynote speech at an upcoming London conference. Ameli served as the secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution from 2019 to 2023, a period during which the government implemented stringent new guidelines regarding the compulsory wearing of the hijab. His scheduled appearance at the event has sparked immediate controversy due to his direct involvement in policies that preceded one of the deadliest crackdowns on civilian protesters in recent Iranian history.

Ameli's Role In Hijab Policy Implementation

Saied Reza Ameli was appointed as the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution in 2019, a position he held until 2023. In this capacity, he was instrumental in drafting and enforcing the tougher guidance on mandatory headscarf regulations for women in public spaces. These regulations significantly increased the scope and intensity of enforcement actions taken by state authorities against women who were perceived as not adhering to the country's strict dress codes. The policies established during his tenure created the legal and administrative framework that allowed for intensified surveillance and policing of civilian behavior regarding personal attire.

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During Ameli's time as secretary, then Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued direct commands to the nation's morality police in July 2022. The directive ordered security forces to actively identify and apprehend women who were failing to wear their headscarves properly. This military-style directive escalated tensions across major cities, transforming routine police stops into aggressive interventions that frequently resulted in physical confrontations between civilians and state agents. The heightened enforcement campaign set the stage for a rapid escalation in civil unrest and subsequent state violence.

Connection To Mahsa Amini Protests And Deaths

The enforcement of these policies led directly to the arrest of Mahsa Amini, a twenty-two-year-old woman, in September 2022. She was detained by the morality police on allegations of wearing her headscarf inappropriately, a charge that stemmed from the strict guidelines Ameli helped codify. Amini subsequently died while in police custody, a tragedy that ignited massive nationwide demonstrations demanding civil rights and an end to mandatory dress codes. The protests spread rapidly across urban centers, challenging the authority of the Islamic Republic for the first time in decades.

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Security forces responded to the growing unrest with lethal force, resulting in the deaths of at least 476 protestors during the ensuing campaign. Ameli, who remains a current member of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, is widely regarded by international human rights monitors as a key architect of the state's repressive response to these gatherings. His continued presence in influential government roles, coupled with his upcoming role as a speaker in London, highlights the complex relationship between Iranian state officials and certain advocacy groups operating within the United Kingdom.

Conference Organizer Under Regulatory Scrutiny

The conference, titled Artificial Intelligence and Islamophobia, is organized by the Islamic Human Rights Commission, an organization founded by Ameli himself in 1997. He served as the director of its Board of Trustees between 2006 and 2022, maintaining a long-standing administrative relationship with the group. The commission operates out of Wembley in northwest London and is currently facing intense scrutiny from British regulatory authorities regarding its governance and financial ties to the United Kingdom charity sector.

Charity Commission officials confirmed that they have launched a statutory inquiry into the Islamic Human Rights Commission Trust, the charitable entity that funds the commission. The investigation stems from ongoing concerns about the trust's relationship with the non-charitable organization it supports. A Charity Commission spokeswoman stated that the regulator had previously engaged with the trust to provide guidance regarding its activities but determined that a formal statutory inquiry was necessary due to persistent compliance issues. The inquiry remains active and unresolved at this time.

Conference Themes And Controversial Assertions

The thirteenth annual conference is scheduled to take place remotely on December 13 and will focus on the implications of artificial intelligence for Muslim populations globally. Promotional material for the event describes Gaza as the world's first AI-assisted genocide, a characterization that aligns with specific political narratives promoted by the organizers. The website claims that Israeli authorities have utilized artificial intelligence to collect data and target civilians, including women and children, to maximize casualties during the ongoing conflict.

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Furthermore, the conference description speculates that Western nations are deferring to Israel's strategies to learn how to effectively use AI for violence within their own borders. It asserts that governments and private entities in Western countries are already employing AI technologies to identify protesters, dox their personal information, and refer them to law enforcement for detention or deportation. These claims, presented alongside a keynote address by a former Iranian military commander, underscore the controversial nature of the event and its intersection with ongoing geopolitical tensions and domestic surveillance debates.