Mohammad Javad Vafaei-Sani Wins 2026 Magnitsky Award From Iranian Prison

Mohammad Javad Vafaei-Sani receives the 2026 Magnitsky Award from London while facing death sentence in Iran, sparking global outcry from athletes and lawmakers.

Mohammad Javad Vafaei-Sani, the Iranian boxing champion currently imprisoned in Mashhad, was honored with the 2026 Magnitsky Award for Outstanding Human Rights Activist in London on Thursday. The 31-year-old athlete sent a defiant message from Vakilabad Prison, vowing never to surrender to the Islamic Republic regime despite facing an active death sentence. The prestigious recognition was presented by British Conservative MP Bob Blackman, chairman of the British Committee for Iran Freedom, and accepted on Vafaei-Sani's behalf by Mohammad Namdari.

Vafaei-Sani dedicated the award to all political prisoners who have been tortured, threatened, or sentenced to death for aspiring to a free Iran. In his prison message, he explicitly rejected the authorities' demands for televised confessions and repentance, stating clearly that they will never submit to humiliation. He emphasized that his conviction was for the crime of supporting political freedom rather than any violent act, framing his struggle as part of a broader fight for democracy.

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The boxer was arrested in 2020 following his participation in the nationwide anti-government protests of November 2019. Iranian authorities accused him of supporting the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, the principal constituent of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is led by its president-elect Maryam Rajavi. He was charged with arson and destruction of public property under the capital charge of corruption on earth.

The legal proceedings against Vafaei-Sani have been widely condemned as grossly unfair by human rights organizations. Amnesty International has highlighted the lack of due process in his prosecution, noting that his trial failed to meet international standards of justice. The Supreme Court twice overturned his death sentence before a Revolutionary Court imposed a third sentence in September 2024. The Supreme Court upheld that final sentence in October 2025, following proceedings that rights advocates described as fundamentally unjust.

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Despite the international outcry, the legal threat to Vafaei-Sani remains active. His lawyer, Babak Paknia, announced a stay of execution in December 2025, temporarily halting the sentence's implementation without overturning the conviction or removing the threat of capital punishment. Reports indicate that he has endured torture, prolonged solitary confinement, and threats against his family since his incarceration. As of early November 2026, the severity of the current human rights crisis is underscored by the fact that at least 79 political and religious prisoners have been executed in Iran since the beginning of the year.

His plight has galvanized a massive campaign involving Olympic champions and major sporting organizations to prevent his execution. In November 2025, former world number one tennis player Martina Navratilova, former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, three-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Nancy Hogshead, and British Olympic swimming medalist Sharron Davies joined the cause. They were supported by former Australian national soccer captain Craig Foster and three-time U.S. Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson in a joint statement warning that the world must not stand by while Iran silences its champions.

Prominent figures from the boxing world have also joined the appeals for international intervention. Former heavyweight world champion and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned that executing a champion for political views is a direct assault on the values of hope, unity, and courage that sport is meant to inspire. German Olympic gold medalist and former world champion Henry Maske echoed these sentiments, stating that sport should promote fairness and humanity rather than serve as an instrument of intimidation against athletes.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán declared that the World Boxing Council calls on Iranian authorities to reconsider and annul the death sentence against Vafaei-Sani. He emphasized that the execution of a champion for his political views is a direct warning to every athlete who dares to speak out. The campaign aims to pressure Iranian authorities to annul the death sentence immediately, leveraging global athletic influence to protect human rights.

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Sir William Browder, chairman of the Magnitsky Awards committee, said the international attention surrounding Vafaei-Sani's recognition could help prevent his execution. He told the Guardian that every time the world pays attention, it becomes harder to kill him quietly. Established in 2015, the Magnitsky Awards recognize individuals who have distinguished themselves in defending human rights, named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer who died in police custody in 2009 after exposing alleged corruption.

Vafaei-Sani concluded his message by reaffirming his determination to resist the regime despite remaining imprisoned under a death sentence. He called for replacing the Islamic Republic with a secular, democratic, non-nuclear republic based on free elections and political pluralism. We want a free and democratic Iran, an Iran in which neither the Shah nor the Mullah rules, he wrote, adding that he will not bow before oppression until the people of Iran are free.