Iranian Ballistic Missile Strike Injures Five Americans at Kuwaiti Air Base

A Fateh-110 ballistic missile fired by Iran struck debris at Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait, injuring five Americans. The attack violated a fragile ceasefire, prompting US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to warn of potential recommencement of military operations.

A barrage of Iran ian ballistic missile s targeted a US-operated air base in Kuwait , resulting in injuries to five American personnel and contractors, according to reports confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The attack, which occurred at Ali Al Salem Air Base, involved a Fateh-110 short-range ballistic missile that was intercepted by Kuwaiti air defenses. However, debris from the interception struck the base, causing minor injuries to active duty troops and contractors. Two MQ-9 Reaper strike drones were deployed to intercept the missile, but one was destroyed and another severely damaged, each valued at approximately $30 million.

The Fateh-110 missile, capable of traveling up to 124 miles, is a weapon frequently used by Iran in its ongoing conflict with US-led forces. Since the war began in February, Iran has fired over 1,850 ballistic missiles, escalating tensions across the Middle East. The strike on Ali Al Salem, known as The Rock due to its elevated position in the desert, came just weeks after a temporary ceasefire deal was brokered in April.

Both Washington and Tehran have accused each other of violating the terms, with US Central Command calling the attack an egregious ceasefire violation. Kuwait's Foreign Ministry condemned the strike as blatant aggression, while the Pentagon and White House have yet to issue official statements. The incident highlights the fragility of the ceasefire and the ongoing volatility in the region, particularly around the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's blockade of the strait has disrupted global oil shipments, causing gas prices to surge in the United States and abroad. President Donald Trump has been reviewing a proposal for a more permanent deal, insisting that Iran must agree never to possess nuclear weapons and immediately reopen the strait without restrictions. In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced he would make a final determination during a meeting with advisers in the Situation Room.

Meanwhile, Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, emphasized that the US is prepared to resume military operations if necessary. Our stockpiles are more than suited for that, both there and around the globe, so we are in a very good place, he said. He added that Trump is patient and wants a great deal with Iran that ensures the country does not acquire nuclear weapons.

The defense secretary expressed confidence that negotiations could succeed, noting that Iran knows very clearly what the US expects. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz remains a central point of contention. Hegseth noted that allies were reassured by the US perspective on energy security, which positions America as a key player in future energy markets. The situation remains fluid, with diplomatic efforts ongoing but tensions high.

The injured Americans are reported to be in stable condition, and the base continues operations under heightened alert. The international community watches closely as the US and Iran navigate a path toward either lasting peace or renewed conflict. The economic impact of the strait blockade has been severe, with energy prices spiking and global markets uncertain. The US military maintains a significant presence in the Gulf region, ready to respond to any further provocations.

The coming days will be critical in determining whether the ceasefire can hold or if the region will plunge back into full-scale war





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