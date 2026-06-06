Iranian Attacks on U.S. Forces and Shipping in the Gulf

The news text discusses a series of attacks by Iran on U.S. forces and shipping in the Gulf, including the shooting down of four Iranian drones and the firing of seven ballistic missiles towards Kuwait and Bahrain. The U.S. military is enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports in response to Iran's chokehold on the crucial corridor for global oil and natural gas shipments. The Lebanese government and Israel have reached a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after U.S.-brokered talks in Washington, but Hezbollah has rejected the agreement and new attacks have put it at further risk.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altar People gather on paddleboards in shallow water as cargo and service vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, June 1, 2026.

U.S. Central Command said on social media Friday night that Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, with U.S. forces intercepting six of the missiles and a seventh failing to reach its target. The military said there were no reports of harm to U.S. personnel. The ballistic missiles were fired after the U.S. earlier in the day shot down four Iranian drones that were launched toward Strait of Hormuz.

The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic, U.S. Central Command said on social media. Kuwaiti’s military said forces were intercepting missiles and drones attacking the country, while Bahrain activated air raid sirens and told residents to move to the nearest safe location and follow official instructions.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it targeted the Ali Al Salem airbase, which hosts U.S. forces in Kuwait, and the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet in the tiny Gulf island nation of Bahrain, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The U.S. military is enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehran’s chokehold on the crucial corridor for global oil and natural gas shipments, which has sent energy prices spiking and U.S. Central Command said it hit the radar sites, including an island in the strait, to defend against further attacks.

Despite the attacks raising new concerns that the ceasefire could collapse, Trump told reporters Friday that “the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well. ” The U.S. military has also boarded a sanctioned oil tanker linked to Iran in the Indian Ocean as the United States seeks to prevent Iran from profiting off its oil and other goods. The Lebanese government and Israel have reached a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after U.S.-brokered talks in Washington.

However, Hezbollah has rejected the agreement and new attacks have put it at further risk. The Israeli military said two soldiers were wounded, one severely, in an encounter Friday with militants in southern Lebanon. The fighting in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have seized large swaths of the south, also threatens efforts to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz because Iran has demanded that any lasting truce extend to Lebanon





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Iranian Attacks U.S. Forces Shipping In The Gulf Blockade On Iranian Ports Strait Of Hormuz Lebanese Government Israel Hezbollah U.S.-Brokered Talks Deal To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

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