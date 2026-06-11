Iranian Attacks on U.S. Bases in the Middle East

several U.S. bases across the Middle East have come under Iranian attack, raising questions aboUt thier long-term safety and security. the Department of War sought to protect troops by removing them from bases they thought would be early targets for Iranian retaliation.

Several U.S. bases across the Middle East , including those in Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia,and Kuwait, have been targeted by Iran in the last couple of months, raising questions about their long-term safety and security.

The Department of War sought to protect troops by removing tHem from bases they thought would be early targets for Iranian retaliation. However, multiple expensive bases were vulnerable to Iranian drones and missiles. Iran retaliated against U.S. strikes by targeting American bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait, but those attacks were stopped. the Iran war has demonstrated the vulnerability of large U.S.-facing installations,particularly in the Persian Gulf region.

The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command are headquartered out of Naval Support Activity Bahrain and Al Udeid Air Base near Doha, Qatar, respectively. The Combined Air Operations Center at Al Udeid had roughly 10,000 U.S. military personnel stationed there. The Iran war has led to a shift in operations to the CAOC at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

Seven U.S. service members have been killed in Iranian attacks, six of whom were killed in a single Iranian drone attack in Kuwait





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Iranian Attacks U.S. Bases Middle East Department Of War Protecting Troops Iranian Retaliation Vulnerability Iran War Basing Considerations Iranian Capabilities U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Al Udeid Air Base CAOC Shaw Air Force Base U.S. Service Members Killed In Iranian Attacks

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