The news text discusses two recent attacks on ships by Iran, one in Oman and another in the United Arab Emirates. The attacks were likely carried out by Iran to prevent ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz unless they submit to extortion by the regime in Tehran.

by a "major explosion," possibly caused by a drone or missile attack, which started a fire on board. The ship's fourteen crew members were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, but the ship sank off the coast of Oman on Wednesday, presumably with most or all of the livestock still on board.

Indian and Omani authorities did not immediately name the attacker, but it was most likely Iran, which has been using terror attacks to prevent ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz unless they submit to extortion by the regime in Tehran.the attack as "unacceptable," and said "we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted.

"on Thursday that another ship was boarded and seized while anchored about 44 miles northeast of the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ship's captors were reportedly taking it to an area under Iranian control.ship tracking data that suggested it was a Honduras-flagged cargo ship calledThe last known position of this ship, which it broadcast on Wednesday, was roughly the same distance northeast of Fujairah as the vessel in UKMTO's alert.told the BBC it was "operating as a floating armory which stores weapons for security firms who protect ships at sea from attack by pirates.

"Iran was attacking ships, and claimed Tehran views the Strait of Hormuz as "open for all commercial vessels. " "The Strait of Hormuz is now suffering first and most from the U.S. aggression and the blockade that they have imposed on it," Araghchi said at the BRICS foreign minsters' meeting in New Delhi, India.

"As far as we are concerned, the Strait of Hormuz is open for all, you know, commercial vessels, but they need to cooperate with our navy forces," he said. "So we have not made any obstacles.

It is Americans who have made blockade, and I hope that that could be ended by the removal of this illegal blockade imposed by Americans," he insisted.that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all except select Chinese ships, which will be granted safe passage "in line with the two countries' strategic partnership.





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Iran Attacks On Ships Seizing Of Cargo Vessels Strait Of Hormuz U.S. Aggression Blockade Chinese Ships Strategic Partnership

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