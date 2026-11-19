Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warns Congress of substantially increased Iranian lethal plotting against Americans, prompting high-level security measures and diplomatic reductions in the Middle East.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton delivered a stark warning to Congress on Wednesday, declaring that Iran ian threats against Americans have substantially increased. Clayton stated that Tehran's lethal plotting places U.S. citizens at significantly greater risk both within the United States and abroad. This testimony occurred during the annual hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee, marking a critical escalation in official assessments of Iran ian intent.

Advanced Lethal Plotting Stages

Clayton emphasized that the lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries. He confirmed that a recent intelligence memorandum sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted these deepening dangers. The memo warned that the advanced nature of these plots necessitates immediate and robust countermeasures from the entire U.S. government apparatus.

Also read Poll of the day: do you believe the intelligence about an Iranian dirty bomb attack?

The intelligence community remains fully committed to detecting, deterring, and combating this Iranian lethal plotting outside the United States and inside the United States. Clayton assured lawmakers that their women and men abroad, as well as their women and men here in the United States, are under greater threat than at any recent time. This acknowledgment signals a shift in the threat posture from theoretical to active and imminent.

High-Profile Security Relocations

The escalating threat environment has forced extraordinary security precautions for senior administration officials. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has spearheaded President Trump's economic pressure campaign against Tehran, has reportedly been moved to military housing after threats against him progressed beyond an advanced stage. This move underscores the personal risk now faced by top economic enforcers.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller have also reportedly entered protected housing amid heightened security concerns. Additionally, War Secretary Pete Hegseth has been residing on a military installation for his own safety. These relocations highlight the severity with which the Trump administration is treating the insider threat posed by Iranian operatives.

WMD Contingency Plans Revealed

U.S. intelligence agencies have obtained information indicating that Iran was developing contingency plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington. These plans reportedly included the use of a radiological dirty bomb or a chemical weapon. The intelligence detailed discussions of potential targets and locations, although officials differed over whether Tehran possessed the operational capability to carry out such a complex attack.

While the report did not establish that an attack was imminent, the existence of such contingency plans is deeply concerning. Questioned about the reported threat during Wednesday's hearing, Clayton declined to discuss specific intelligence but acknowledged that authorities have long monitored the possibility of attacks involving weapons capable of causing mass casualties. This monitoring reflects a long-standing vigilance against non-conventional warfare tactics.

FBI Disruption and Diplomatic Withdrawals

FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia, who also testified before the committee, cautioned that much of the intelligence concerning potential Iranian attacks remained largely aspirational. Despite this characterization, Raia emphasized the bureau's efforts to disrupt such plots through revamped operational structures. He stated that the FBI has revamped its Iranian threat mission center to help combat that threat more effectively.

Advertisement

The threat landscape has also driven significant changes in diplomatic operations. The warnings coincided with a series of State Department orders reducing the American diplomatic presence across the Middle East. This included the departure of nonessential personnel and family members from diplomatic facilities in Saudi Arabia. Staffing reductions also occurred at U.S. embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar, and Jordan amid threats from Iran and its Houthi allies.

Recent Conviction and Sleeper Cell Fears

The warnings came one day after a federal judge in Brooklyn sentenced Asif Merchant to 27 and a half years in prison. Merchant, a 48-year-old Pakistani national, was convicted in March for his role in a thwarted Iranian-directed assassination conspiracy targeting Trump and other American political figures. He received training from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and traveled to the United States in 2024 to recruit hitmen.

The purported assassins were undercover FBI agents who arrested Merchant before the plot could be carried out. Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin acknowledged concerns about potential Iranian sleeper cells operating inside the United States. Mullin stated that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies are fighting and stomping down these threats every single day. This comprehensive approach ensures that both external and internal threats are addressed simultaneously.