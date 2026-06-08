The Iranian armed forces claimed in comments published on Monday that the missile assault on Israel they launched the day before had concluded, but reportedly threatened continued bombings, including against American oil facilities, if the terror regime considered it necessary. Hostilities between Iran and the United States have been in a state of tenuous 'ceasefire' since April, when President Donald Trump announced a pause to Operation Epic Fury to allow for comprehensive negotiations to end Iran's illicit nuclear activities and establish long-lasting peace.

The Iran ian armed forces claimed in comments published on Monday that the missile assault on Israel they launched the day before had concluded, but reportedly threatened continued bombings, including against American oil facilities , if the terror regime considered it necessary.

Hostilities between Iran and the United States have been in a state of tenuous 'ceasefire' since April, when President Donald Trump announced a pause to Operation Epic Fury to allow for comprehensive negotiations to end Iran's illicit nuclear activities and establish long-lasting peace. The indefinite ceasefire, in late May, has not included a pause in Iran's disruptions of commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, or America's naval blockade of Iranian ships in the strait in response.

Extensive debate has also surrounded whether or not the ceasefire includes a pause in the hostilities between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Iranian terrorist proxy organization Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Iranian missile assault, according to the IDF, did not cause any significant damage, as the IDF successfully intercepted missiles approaching viable targets and the rest landed in empty space.

Following the military exchange, President Trump issued comments to reporters demanding that all parties respect the ceasefire, insisting that he would demand Israel not respond to the Iranian missiles. The missile attacks have not resumed at press time. Iranian military leaders have used their propaganda arms to threaten more attacks, however, while also claiming some sort of formal conclusion to the current exchange of fire.

According to the pro-Iran Lebanese outlet, in response to the aggressions and mischief of the savage Zionist regime in southern Lebanon and the Dahieh area, which took place with the support of criminal America, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran delivered a painful response to this regime in support of the oppressed people of Lebanon. Those operations are allegedly over, but the message threatened 'much more severe and crushing actions than before' if the Israeli government continued targeting Hezbollah.

Iranian officials insisted that Washington played a role in the violence this weekend even as President Trump publicly demanded that Israel halt its counterstrikes. If aggression and hostile acts continue, they will face an even more vigorous response, a Khatam al-Anbiya Armed Forces Command spokesman reportedly said on Iranian state television. An anonymous regime 'source' reported that Iran was prepared for an extended war against Israel if necessary while blaming America for the events of this weekend.

The Americans will pay a price in this regard. Attempts to portray the Israeli and American fronts as separate are merely propaganda and deception. Iran will not allow the United States to stage such a performance. Another Iranian state media outlet, the Fars News Agency, reported that the Iranian government was also preparing strikes on American assets, including oil facilities, in the Middle East in response to Israeli self-defense operations.

The Fars report, translated by Russian news agency, reportedly stated that 'Iran will carry out strikes on all US and Israeli oil and gas facilities in the region if its energy infrastructure is attacked again.

' According to the media outlet, the list of potential targets will particularly include facilities belonging to U.S. oil and gas companies in the Middle East. Iranian officials also threatened the United States on the record. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf disregarded Trump's public rejection of further Israeli attacks





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