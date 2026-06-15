Iranian Americans plan protests and watch parties ahead of the team's World Cup opener

Iranian Americans are divided over supporting Iran’s World Cup team, with some attending matches and others protesting the government outside the stadium.

Iranian Americans are divided over supporting Iran’s World Cup team, with some attending matches and others protesting the government outside the stadium. Iran fans outside the hotel as the team prepare to leave ahead of their first match, in Tijuana, Mexico, on June 14, 2026.

/ Reuters Iranian Americans are torn over Iran's participation in the World Cup, as some community members plan to watch Monday's match and others plan to protest outside the stadium where the team will play. A rally is planned for outside the stadium near Los Angeles, home to the largest Iranian community outside Iran.

Many of Southern California’s Iranian Americans arrived after the 1979 Revolution, and a hub of eateries, shops and markets about 10 miles from the stadium is known as “Tehrangeles. ” Iran's participation in the tournament has been fraught with conflict because of the country's war with the US and Israeli forces.

The team moved its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Mexico, and some of the country's key soccer officials had not been granted visas to enter the United States. Many in the diaspora have mixed feelings over how to show their support of the Iranian people, but not the government, through their love of soccer.

“We play for every Iranian, be it in the diaspora or in Iran. People have different opinions, but we are here to unite people, and we will try to bring joy to all Iranians wherever they live,” team captain Mehdi Taremi said at a press conference Sunday.

“We are here to bring joy to the Iranian people. We do not get involved in politics. We are here to play football. ” Reza Garajedaghi, 57, said he will watch the game with his 96-year-old father in San Diego.

He said he didn’t buy tickets for the game, partly because of the sky-high pricing. But he said he supports the team, politics aside, while respecting the wide range of views shared by Iranians in the diaspora.

“I’m a football die-hard, and the boys, they’re representing all Persians, Iranians around the world,” said Garajedaghi, who left Iran when he was 10 years old. “To me, it has nothing to do with whatever government they have in Iran. ”Watch parties are planned to cheer on the team in Southern California, and when Iran was assigned last year to play in LA, many bought tickets.

But in recent months, some said they have sold off their tickets in anger, following January's crackdown. Some Iranian American soccer fans have also said the team is currently tied up in politics. In the past, Iranian athletes have faced serious consequences for speaking out.

In 2022, a prominent former member of the national team was arrested for allegedly protesting against the country’s leadership, and star striker Sardar Azmoun wasn’t selected for the World Cup squad this year, reportedly because of a social media post that angered authorities. Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei called Azmoun an “excellent player” and said he wished he were with the team.

“I am just happy that they are coming to watch us, and I hope that they will pray for us, and I hope that they will encourage us,” Ghalenoei said Sunday when asked about the sizable diaspora. He added that he hoped the team would pay back that loyalty by playing a good game. Late Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that the US had reached a deal with Iran to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz.

The war launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has rattled the region and virtually shut down oil and natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf. Details of the deal, expected to be signed on Friday, weren't available.

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