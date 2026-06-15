Iranian Americans Divided Over U.S.-Iran Peace Agreement Ahead of World Cup Match

Iranian Americans in Los Angeles expressed mixed reactions to a newly announced U.S.-Iran peace agreement ahead of Iran's World Cup match against New Zealand. Demonstrators in Westwood's Little Tehran and outside the stadium criticized Iran's government and protested FIFA's ban on Iran's pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag. The controversy has left some Iranian Americans divided over supporting Iran's national team while opposing the country's current government.

Iranian Americans in Los Angeles expressed mixed reactions to a newly announced U.S.-Iran peace agreement ahead of Iran’s World Cup match against New Zealand. Iranian Americans in Los Angeles expressed mixed reactions to a newly announced U.S.-Iran peace agreement ahead of Iran’s World Cup match against New Zealand.

Demonstrators in Westwood’s Little Tehran and outside the stadium criticized Iran’s government and protested FIFA’s ban on Iran’s pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag. The controversy has left some Iranian Americans divided over supporting Iran’s national team while opposing the country’s current government. A newly announced peace agreement between the United States and Iran is drawing mixed reactions among Iranian Americans in Los Angeles as Iran prepares to take the field in a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup match Monday.

Thousands of fans are expected at LA Stadium in Inglewood for the match between Iran and New Zealand. The game comes as some members of Southern California's large Iranian community continue to voice opposition to Iran's government and question the significance of the reported agreement. On Sunday, demonstrators gathered in Westwood's Little Tehran neighborhood, where chants against the Islamic Republic echoed through the streets.

"They want to make a deal. That's something you can't even consider," one Iranian American told FOX 11.

"We want peace, but we don't want peace with the Islamic terror government down there," another protester said. "If President Trump wants to call it a deal, it's fine. I don't believe that. I don't believe he's done.

I think it's just to make peace for the World Cup," another Iranian American said. Security around the stadium was already visible Sunday, with fencing, surveillance cameras, drones and additional patrols deployed ahead of the match.

Meanwhile, protests also erupted outside the stadium over FIFA's decision to prohibit Iran's pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag inside World Cup venues. The flag, which was used before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is viewed by many Iranian dissidents and members of the Iranian diaspora as a symbol of Iran rather than the current regime.

"If we can't bring in the flag of Iran, we may just bring in some other things that are not banned. That will be directed toward FIFA," one protester said. The controversy has left some Iranian Americans conflicted about whether to support Iran's national team. Some view the team as "handpicked" by the Islamic Republic.

"I'm not cheering for the Islamic Republic at all. I'm not watching it. I don't want to self-torture myself," one fan said.

"I'm going to scream Iran from the bottom of my heart, but it's not going to mean I'm supporting the people running the country," another supporter said. Organizers have planned at least two demonstrations outside the stadium Monday. Protesters say their focus is largely on FIFA's policies regarding political symbols and the ban on the Lion and Sun flag.





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