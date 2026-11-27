Mahmoudian, who co-wrote the Cannes Palme d'Or-winning drama 'It Was Just an Accident,' was taken away from his home on Wednesday.

, was taken away from his home on Wednesday where agents detained him and seized his electronic devices, according to his personal Telegram channel. A message posted on his channel later on Thursday added that he had been charged with anti-government “propaganda” and “spreading false information.

” His detention was also reported on Wednesday by reformist news outlet Emtedad.he last spoke with Mahmoudian by phone at around 2-3 a.m. Wednesday about a death penalty case linked to the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini. He said the screenwriter later didn’t answer his phone, and that witnesses reported that more than a dozen armed agents had raided his home, detained him and taken away his electronic devices — adding that Mahmoudian had been badly beaten while in detention.

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’s morality police over allegedly not wearing her headscarf correctly. The monthslong crackdown on the protests left hundreds of people dead and thousands detained. Mahmoudian’s detention on Wednesday came a day after he posted on his Telegram channel a warning that two protesters jailed after the Amini protests were at risk of execution within 24 hours.