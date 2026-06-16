Iran World Cup match opens in Los Angeles amid regional peace accord skepticism

Iranian Americans gathered outside a stadium in Los Angeles to peacefully protest FIFA's ban on Iran's pre-revolutionary flag ahead of the team's opening match against New Zealand.

Iran plays first World Cup match as protesters form crowds outside stadium Iranian Americans rallied outside Los Angeles Stadium to peacefully protest FIFA's ban on the pre-revolutionary flag.

FOX 10's Nicole Krasean hears more from an Iranian American voicing anger and deep doubt over President Trump's newly announced Middle East peace agreement. Iranian Americans gathered outside a stadium in Los Angeles to peacefully protest FIFA's ban on Iran's pre-revolutionary flag ahead of the team's opening match against New Zealand. Iranian American advocate Hessam Rahimian expressed intense frustration and deep skepticism over a potential peace accord announced by President Trump during the G7 summit in France.

Safety and documentation concerns reshaped logistics for the tournament as the Iranian national team elected to base its training operations in Tijuana rather than Tucson. Day five of the FIFA World Cup concluded with Iran's first match in Los Angeles. This milestone arrived just a day after news of aAccording to the Pew Research Center, Los Angeles has the largest Iranian diaspora population outside of Iran itself.

A group formed outside Los Angeles Stadium on June 15 to peacefully protest FIFA's ban against the flag they say best represents their people. Those are the emotions Rahimian, an Iranian American advocate, says he is feeling after news of a potential peace deal between the United States and his home country. Rahimian fled from Iran's regime with family members in 1987. He says he does not see true peace coming with this accord.

"If you're thinking or daydreaming that President Trump is gonna hold hands with Israel and Iran singing Kumbaya or whatever it is, that's not gonna happen," Rahimian said. "I think a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now," Trump said. "They fully agreed to that with strong policing powers. "Rahimian says some Iranian Americans are concerned about what the future looks like for loved ones back in Iran.

"We were hoping that we would see more of what had taken place in the first month in January because that would've been the end of the regime and Iranian people would've taken their country back," Rahimian said. Rahimian joined some fellow Iranians at Los Angeles Stadium ahead of Iran's first match in the World Cup against New Zealand. The group protested the decision by FIFA to ban the pre-revolutionary Iran flag.

FIFA previously referenced stadium rules when asked about the ban, saying it was not connected to politics. Despite his frustration, Rahimian says he is grateful for the chance to peacefully protest in the country he now calls home.

"Four years ago, it was a similar tournament in Qatar which as you know, is an Islamic-run country and the problem was there the country did not allow any Iranians like us to come out and support our Iranian people," Rahimian said. "That's the beauty of the United States. " The Iranian team chose to train in Tijuana rather than Tucson ahead of the World Cup, citing security concerns and potential visa issues.

Iran and New Zealand's match ended in a 2-2 draw. Information in this report was gathered from Hessam Rahimian of the Iran Liberty Foundation, the Pew Research Center, official statements from President Trump at the G-7 summit, and official policy positions from FIFA.





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