Iran said its recent attacks — including those on other U.S. facilities in Bahrain on Sunday and Friday — were in response to U.S. drone surveillance and an attack on Iranian communications towers.

CAIRO — Iran widened its attacks on its Gulf neighbors Wednesday, targeting a U.S. air base in Kuwait and launching several attacks on Bahrain in what appeared to be retaliation for American strikes the day before.

After about two months without such attacks, Iran has repeatedly targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain in recent days. The small Persian Gulf island kingdom hosts the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. The early morning attacks came after a U.S. fighter jet struck a Revolutionary Guard missile launch site Tuesday on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz . The U.S. strike was in retaliation for an Iranian attack on an American radar installation in Bahrain earlier Tuesday.

Also read U.S. and Iran Escalate Strikes: Drone Attacks Hit Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oil Ships in Hormuz

Iran said its recent attacks — including those on other U.S. facilities in Bahrain on Sunday and Friday — were in response to U.S. drone surveillance operations and an attack on Iranian communications towers. The U.S. military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest attacks.

Blockade puts pressure on Tehran With its economy suffering under a U.S. naval blockade and U.S. military escorts helping restore the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, experts say the recent attacks suggest Tehran may be growing weary of the status quo.

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“Even if neither side intends to enter a broader confrontation, the accumulation of military incidents across multiple fronts increases the risk of miscalculation and escalation beyond what either side originally intended,” Hamidreza Azizi, senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, wrote in an analysis posted to X following the initial reports of the attack on Kuwait. U.S. President Donald Trump has sent mixed messages on his next steps, saying new strikes are highly unlikely , but also sending a third aircraft carrier and thousands more troops to the Middle East.

Though U.S. military protection has helped restore oil shipments from the Gulf, Iran has continued to attack tankers as they attempt to transit the Strait of Hormuz. United Arab Emirates state-owned oil company ADNOC said Wednesday that one of its tanker crew members was missing after an attack in the strait the day before, while 11 others were injured and were receiving medical care.

Danny Citrinowicz, a researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies and a former Iran specialist in Israel’s military and intelligence services, described an “increasingly clear” pattern of attacks by Iran on shipping and U.S. facilities in the Gulf region.

“Iran appears to be pursuing a strategy of deliberate, calibrated escalation,” he wrote in an analysis on X. “The objective is not necessarily to trigger an all-out war, but to steadily increase the military, economic, and political costs of maintaining the blockade. ” He said Washington is faced with the dilemma that a limited response may encourage Iran to push further, while a stronger response risks accelerating the escalation the U.S. is trying to avoid.

“As long as the U.S. naval blockade remains in place and no agreement is reached, further escalation will become increasingly difficult to avoid,” he said. “There are two clear paths to de-escalation: a negotiated agreement or a U.S. decision to lift the blockade. ” Iran renews attacks on US bases After Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran on Feb. 28, Iran regularly fired on U.S. facilities and interests in neighboring Gulf countries, as well as energy infrastructure and other targets.

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In the attack early Wednesday on the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait, the Iranian Army fired at air defense systems as well as drone and missile launch platforms, according to a report on Iran’s state broadcaster. Kuwait’s Army said its air defenses had intercepted drone attacks and did not immediately report any damage. The country’s Foreign Ministry condemned the repeated Iranian attacks as “criminal,” saying they threatened the country’s security and stability.

During the war, Ali Al Salem Air Base was struck at least 30 times by Iran, damaging or destroying at least 15 aircraft hangars, numerous warehouses and 10 buildings near a residential area, according to an Associated Press report . Meantime in Bahrain, the Ministry of the Interior issued two alerts early in the morning urging people to take shelter, followed by the “all clear” a short time later.

The country’s military later said it had intercepted a number of attacks from Iran but gave no information on any damage or casualties. Houthis target Riyadh after deadly coalition strikes Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles fired toward the capital, Riyadh, by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis.

Alerts also sounded in three other Saudi cities. Civil defense authorities later said the danger had passed but provided no further details. The previous day, coalition forces launched a major air attack across rebel-held areas of Yemen that the Houthis said killed at least 17 people. Al-Malki said Tuesday’s strikes destroyed “60 legitimate military targets” and aimed to weaken the Houthis’ missile and drone capabilities.

The strikes followed the withdrawal of Saudi-backed forces from areas around the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a setback for the anti-Houthi camp. The withdrawal consolidated the Iran-backed rebels’ grip on the strategic waterway, which is crucial to international trade and global oil shipments.