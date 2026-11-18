Iran fired on the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait and launched repeated attacks on Bahrain after US fighter jets struck a missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The escalation comes as diplomatic efforts struggle to end a conflict that has disrupted shipping and driven up global energy prices.

Iran said it targeted US drone and missile sites at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem air base overnight, marking its first attack on the US-allied Gulf state since September.

The strikes came after American fighter aircraft targeted a missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening. A US military official told Reuters the Qeshm strike was in retaliation for Iranian attacks on US personnel and assets. Iranian media, citing an Iranian official, said the US attack caused no damage to infrastructure. Kuwait said its air defenses were countering hostile drone attacks and later said it intercepted the drones, reporting no immediate damage.

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Kuwait Condemns Iranian Attacks

Kuwait said it reserved the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its territory and vital facilities against any aggression or threat. The country's Foreign Ministry condemned the repeated Iranian attacks as criminal, saying they threatened the country's security and stability. Iran's army said it fired at air defense systems as well as drone and missile launch platforms.

In a warning to the United States, Iranian Army commander-in-chief Amir Hatami said in videos published by state media on Wednesday that if the enemy repeats its mistake, Iran has the readiness and the plans to confront it and its supporters in a stronger, more crushing way and without geographic limitations. Bahrain said it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks on Wednesday for a third time in a week, accusing Tehran of a systematic hostile approach towards the Gulf kingdom, where the US Navy's Fifth Fleet is headquartered.

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The Interior Ministry issued two alerts early in the morning urging people to take shelter, followed by the all clear a short time later. The country's military later said it had intercepted a number of attacks from Iran but gave no information on any damage or casualties. After about two months without such attacks, Iran has repeatedly targeted US facilities in Bahrain in recent days, including on Sunday and Friday.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, and Tehran responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases. The conflict later spread to Lebanon, where fighting erupted between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, and to Yemen, from where the Iran-aligned Houthis have launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities, airports and other targets.

Oil Prices Surge Amid Strait Disruptions

Global oil and gas prices have shot up with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz severely disrupted after Tehran declared it closed, while the US has imposed a naval blockade on Iran, hitting Iran's economy hard. US military escorts have helped restore oil shipments from the Gulf roughly to prewar levels, but Iran has continued to attack tankers attempting to transit the strait.

The United Arab Emirates state-owned oil company ADNOC said Wednesday that one of its tanker crew members was missing after an attack in the strait the day before, while 11 others were injured and were receiving medical care. A crew also abandoned a liquefied petroleum gas tanker off Oman's Khasab on Tuesday. A surge in attacks on shipping since October has threatened to further strain global oil supplies.

Qatari and Iranian officials met on Tuesday for talks aimed at bridging perspectives and narrowing the gap between proposals presented on the ground, Qatari spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said. The latest attacks highlighted the obstacles facing diplomatic efforts to end a conflict that has destabilized the Middle East, disrupted shipping, driven up global energy prices and drawn in countries across the region.

In Saudi Arabia, a Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a cruise missile launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the coalition fighting the Houthis, said defenses intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles fired by the Iran-backed rebels.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Houthis. The previous day, coalition forces launched a major air attack across rebel-held territories in Yemen that the Houthis said killed at least 17 people. Al-Malki said Tuesday's strikes destroyed 60 legitimate military targets and were aimed at weakening Houthi missile and drone capabilities. The attacks came after Saudi-backed forces pulled out from areas around the Bab el-Mandeb strait in a setback to the anti-Houthi camp.

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During the war, Ali Al Salem Air Base was struck at least 30 times by Iran, damaging or destroying at least 15 aircraft hangars, numerous warehouses and 10 buildings near a residential area, according to an Associated Press report. A satellite image taken over the base shows the result of numerous strikes on a section of the facility.

US Officials Deny Imminent Threat

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US was taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack on Washington, when asked about a CNN report that cited US intelligence assessments on a potential Iranian plot involving a so-called dirty bomb. On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he did not think there was any imminent threat to the US capital.

I am not, Rubio said when asked by a reporter in Manila if he was concerned about an imminent attack on Washington. I don't think there is any imminent threat. A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material and does not produce a nuclear explosion but can spread radioactive contamination and cause significant disruption and public alarm. Iran's Foreign Ministry denied the allegations, calling them baseless.

Experts say the recent attacks suggest Tehran may be growing weary of the status quo. Hamidreza Azizi, senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, wrote in an analysis posted to X that even if neither side intends to enter a broader confrontation, the accumulation of military incidents across multiple fronts increases the risk of miscalculation and escalation beyond what either side originally intended.

Analysts Describe Iranian Escalation Strategy

Danny Citrinowicz, a researcher at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies and a former Iran specialist in Israel's military and intelligence services, described an increasingly clear pattern of attacks by Iran on shipping and US facilities in the Gulf region. He wrote in an analysis on X that Iran appears to be pursuing a strategy of deliberate, calibrated escalation.

The objective is not necessarily to trigger an all-out war, but to steadily increase the military, economic, and political costs of maintaining the blockade, he said. He said Washington is faced with the dilemma that a limited response may encourage Iran to push further, while a stronger response risks accelerating the escalation the US is trying to avoid.

As long as the US naval blockade remains in place and no agreement is reached, further escalation will become increasingly difficult to avoid, he said. There are two clear paths to de-escalation: a negotiated agreement or a US decision to lift the blockade. The US military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest attacks.