Iran targeted Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait and launched attacks on Bahrain after a US fighter jet struck an IRGC missile launch site on Qeshm Island. Kuwait and Bahrain intercepted the attacks as the UAE reported a missing tanker crew member after a strike in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran widened its military campaign in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday by targeting a United States air base in Kuwait and launching multiple strikes on Bahrain. This escalation serves as direct retaliation for a US fighter jet strike on a Revolutionary Guard missile launch site on Qeshm Island the previous day.

The attack on Ali Al Salem Air Base marks a significant breach in security, as the facility has faced minimal direct assault in recent months. Kuwait's military confirmed that its air defenses successfully intercepted hostile drone attacks, stating that any audible explosions resulted from successful interceptions. No immediate damage or casualties were reported at the base.

Also read Iran strikes US base in Kuwait and targets Bahrain after American attack on Qeshm Island

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Iranian actions as criminal acts that threaten national stability. During the ongoing conflict, this specific US air base has endured at least thirty separate strikes. These repeated attacks have resulted in the destruction of at least fifteen aircraft hangars and significant damage to warehouses and nearby residential structures.

Bahrain also faced renewed hostilities, with its Interior Ministry issuing two shelter-in-place alerts early in the morning. The Bahraini military later confirmed it had intercepted several Iranian attacks but provided no further details regarding damage or injuries. The small Persian Gulf nation has seen a sharp uptick in Iranian activity after a two-month lull in direct strikes.

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In the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the maritime situation deteriorated further with an attack on an oil tanker. The United Arab Emirates state-owned company ADNOC reported that one of its crew members was missing after an attack on Tuesday. Eleven other crew members were injured and are currently receiving medical care.

Experts suggest these coordinated attacks reflect a strategy of deliberate, calibrated escalation by Tehran. Hamidreza Azizi of the International Crisis Group warned that the accumulation of incidents across multiple fronts increases the risk of miscalculation beyond what either side originally intended. He noted that even without intent for broader war, the current trajectory is highly dangerous.

Danny Citrinowicz, a researcher at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies, described a clear pattern of attacks aimed at increasing the economic and political costs of the US naval blockade. He argued that the US faces a difficult dilemma where limited responses may encourage further aggression, while stronger responses risk accelerating the very escalation Washington seeks to avoid.

Citrinowicz outlined two primary paths to de-escalation: reaching a negotiated diplomatic agreement or the US decision to lift the naval blockade entirely. He emphasized that as long as the blockade remains in place without a political resolution, further escalation will become increasingly difficult to prevent.

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Meanwhile, violence continued in Yemen as Saudi air defenses intercepted two cruise missiles fired toward the capital, Riyadh. These missiles were launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Alerts also sounded in three other Saudi cities before civil defense authorities declared the danger had passed.

This interception followed major coalition air strikes across rebel-held areas in Yemen the previous day. The Saudi-led coalition destroyed sixty legitimate military targets in an effort to weaken Houthi missile and drone capabilities. The Houthis claimed these strikes killed at least seventeen people.

The fighting has complicated stalled diplomatic negotiations, despite intensified mediation efforts from Qatar. The unrest comes as Iran faces domestic pressure, including recent protests in the town of Abdanan following the deaths of thirteen oil refinery employees in a road accident.

These developments raise the risk of further escalation nearly nine months into the war. The combination of military strikes, maritime attacks, and diplomatic stagnation suggests a volatile environment where miscalculation could trigger a much broader conflict.