Iran Warns of Wider War as US Talks Progress

Iran signals that any renewed conflict with the US would be far more severe than the previous war, threatening blockades and oil well strikes, even as negotiations inch toward a tentative deal.

As negotiations between the United States and Iran inch toward a potential agreement, Tehran is increasingly signaling that any return to war would look very different from the last conflict.

US officials stated on Thursday that a tentative deal had been reached in talks between Tehran and Washington and was awaiting President Donald Trump's approval. Yet even as negotiators reported progress, the military confrontation showed little sign of dissipating. The US launched its second round of strikes on Iran in a matter of days this week, while skirmishes continued Thursday evening in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials have used the negotiations to project confidence that they retain significant military options should diplomacy fail. The Revolutionary Guards said any renewed conflict would spread far beyond the region, threatening crushing blows in places opponents cannot even imagine. These warnings come after a war that saw Iran target US bases, Israeli cities, and critical infrastructure in Gulf Arab states, while effectively shutting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and triggering a global energy shock.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any future retaliation would feature many more surprises, while Iran's military threatened to open new fronts using new tools. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's top negotiator, said the armed forces had used the ceasefire period to rebuild their capabilities at the highest level. Experts say much of the rhetoric is intended to deter further attacks. But they also warn that Tehran retains significant escalation options should diplomacy collapse.

Should war resume, here are some ways Iran could respond. A new blockade: Iran cannot prevail against the US and Israel via conventional military means, so it has pursued deterrence by inflicting global economic pain through a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint. Emboldened by its success, Tehran may now seek to disrupt another vital maritime corridor.

By activating its regional proxy, the Houthis in Yemen, Iran could orchestrate the closure of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, blocking another vital artery connecting major trade routes between Europe, Asia, and the Arab world. Such a move would compound worldwide economic pressure. In 2023, more than 10 percent of the world's seaborne oil trade passed through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

After the Houthis created maritime insecurity in the region near Yemen in 2024, that share nearly halved for oil and fell to near zero for liquefied natural gas, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Umud Shokri, an energy strategist and senior visiting fellow at George Mason University, told CNN that a simultaneous crisis in Bab al-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz would be far more serious, potentially affecting both Red Sea trade and Persian Gulf energy flows, which would raise oil prices, freight rates, and inflationary pressure worldwide.

In recent years, the Houthis have demonstrated their ability to disrupt maritime navigation near Bab al-Mandeb by attacking, seizing, and sinking vessels passing through its waters. But creating a blockade similar to the one in the Strait of Hormuz would be much harder, Shokri said. Bab al-Mandeb is not directly controlled by Iran, and any sustained closure would likely trigger a strong international naval response.

The more realistic scenario is not a complete physical closure, but a prolonged security crisis that makes commercial shipping too risky or expensive. Another potential Iranian response involves targeting oil wells.

If Trump acts on his threat to target Iran's oil refineries, infrastructure, and electrical plants, Tehran could seek to widen the war across the Arab world, striking sensitive sites to sow global economic panic and inflict further damage on neighboring countries' reputations as secure hubs for international business and reliable guarantors of global energy flows. A member of Iran's national security committee, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, stated that if the US were to target Iran's oil facilities, Tehran would retaliate by striking Gulf Arab states' oil wells, a significant escalation from the 40-day war, when Iran mainly targeted refineries or pipelines.

He said, according to Iranian media, If they intend to do something so that we have no oil, we will not attack their pipelines, we will attack the wells so that they also have no oil and fuel becomes expensive for the world. This rhetoric underscores the high stakes of any military escalation.

The interplay of diplomacy and military posturing continues to define the US-Iran relationship, with the world watching closely for any signs of a final agreement or a return to hostilities. The outcome will have profound implications for global energy markets, regional stability, and the lives of millions in the Middle East.

As negotiations proceed, both sides are preparing for multiple scenarios, and the Iranian leadership is clearly signaling that any future conflict will be more costly and widespread than the previous one





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