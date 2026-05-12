Iran Warns of Weapons-Grade Enrichment in Response to US Strikes, Kuwait Accuses Iran of Attack on UAE Island

Tehran has warned it can enrich its uranium to a weapons-grade level if Iran is attacked again, while Kuwait accused Iran of sending an armed paramilitary Revolutionary Guard team to launch a failed attack earlier this month on an island in the Middle East nation home to a China-funded port project. The nuclear issue has been a key point of contention in talks between the US and Iran to end the conflict that began in late February.

Tehran has warned it can enrich its uranium to a weapons-grade level if Iran is attacked again. Iran ian parliamentary spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei said on Tuesday in a post that one of Iran 's options in the event of another attack could be 90 percent enrichment.

We will review it in the parliament. Last June, Donald Trump said Iran's nuclear facilities were 'obliterated' by US and Israeli strikes during a 12-day war, severely limiting Iran's capacity to enrich uranium. The fate of around 400kgs of uranium enriched to 60%, a short technical step from roughly 90% weapons-grade material, remains unclear. US intelligence assessments suggest Tehran's nuclear programme will not be significantly impeded unless that highly enriched uranium (HEU) stockpile is removed or destroyed.

The nuclear issue has been a key point of contention in talks between the US and Iran to end the conflict that began in late February. Tehran wants nuclear topics discussed at a later stage, while Washington insists Iran should move its highly enriched uranium stockpile abroad and renounce domestic enrichment.

On Monday, US president Donald Trump said an ongoing ceasefire between America and Iran was on 'life support' after dismissing an Iranian proposal, underscoring how fragile diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remain. Kuwait accused Iran of sending an armed paramilitary Revolutionary Guard team to launch a failed attack earlier this month on an island in the Middle East nation home to a China-funded port project.

The accusation by Kuwait of an Iranian link to the incident came just before Trump travels to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Iran didn't immediately acknowledge the allegation by Kuwait, which came under repeated attack by Iran in the war and even during the shaky ceasefire still holding in the region.

However, the allegation and ongoing attacks throughout the region have threatened to tip the region back into open warfare. The US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee revealed that Israel sent Iron Dome air defence batteries and personnel to operate them in the United Arab Emirates during the war with Iran. The UAE has since reported multiple missile and drone attacks from Iran, despite a ceasefire that came into effect last month.

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates is a top US ally in the region and among the Arab nations with official ties to Israel after signing the Abraham Accords during US President Donald Trump's first term in 2020





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