Iran vows nuclear retaliation if attacked by the US, while Israeli and Saudi forces engage in defensive operations against regional drone and missile threats across the Middle East.

Iran has issued a stark warning to the United States that it will retaliate with nuclear weapons if Washington launches such an attack, escalating tensions across the Middle East. This declaration coincides with a surge in hostile actions, including drone strikes and air defense interceptions that have destabilized multiple fronts in the region. The threat underscores the extreme volatility of the current geopolitical landscape and the high stakes involved in the ongoing military confrontations.

Iranian Nuclear Retaliation Threat

Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Reza Mohseni Sani explicitly stated that Tehran would respond "at the same level" if the US utilized nuclear weapons against Iran. He emphasized that the conduct of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meant that no scenario could be ruled out. This statement reflects a hardening stance from Tehran as diplomatic avenues appear to be closing off amid the intensifying military pressure.

Also read Iran Announces Readiness to Launch Homemade Nuclear Fusion System Amid Ongoing Regional Conflict

Mohseni Sani expressed deep skepticism about the prospects of reaching a new agreement with Washington. He argued that diplomacy would only be viable if the US changed its course and concluded that continuing the war served no purpose. His comments highlight the growing disconnect between the two nations and the likelihood that military rather than diplomatic solutions will dominate the immediate future.

Kuwait Air Base Under Drone Attack

Iran's army claimed on Wednesday that its drones successfully struck Patriot air defense systems and US military drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. This assertion was reported by local media and follows the Kuwaiti military's announcement that its air defenses were engaging "hostile" drones early on Wednesday. The incident marks a direct escalation of hostilities involving US assets in a neutral Gulf state.

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The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces clarified that any explosions heard in the country could be caused by air defense systems intercepting these attacks. This confirmation aligns with the Iranian military's claims of striking specific US infrastructure. The event has raised significant concerns about the security of allied bases in the region and the potential for collateral damage within Kuwaiti territory.

US Strikes and Regional Retaliation

On Tuesday, the United States carried out several attacks on Iran's Qeshm Island. These strikes were conducted in response to the interception of Iranian drones that were targeting a US-operated radar system in Bahrain. The US action appears to be a direct countermeasure to alleged violations of its airspace by Iranian forces. This exchange of fire illustrates the reactive nature of the current conflict and the fragile security arrangements in the Persian Gulf.

The conflict has been further complicated by reports that the CENTCOM chief reportedly visited Israel amid fears of a resumption of US war with Iran. This diplomatic move adds another layer of complexity to the region's security architecture. It suggests that high-level strategic coordination is taking place to address the growing threat from Iranian forces and their regional allies.

Saudi Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missile

Separately, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi militia stated on Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched towards the Riyadh area. Coalition spokesperson Turki al Maliki confirmed in a post on X that the missile had been fired by what he called the "terrorist Houthi militia." This incident highlights the continued instability in Yemen and the persistent threat posed by Houthi forces to Saudi infrastructure.

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Yemen's long-running war had been largely dormant following a 2022 ceasefire, but it reignited in the summer. The Houthis have made significant territorial gains, advancing towards Aden, the interim capital of the internationally recognized government. The United Nations reports that more than 1,600 people have been killed and over 300,000 have been displaced since the fighting resumed. This humanitarian crisis underscores the devastating human cost of the renewed conflict.

Broader Geopolitical Implications

The escalating tensions are occurring against a backdrop of other major global developments, including the Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes on key bridges ahead of a Putin-Xi-Trump summit. Additionally, an Iraqi probe has revealed evidence of oil smuggling in Jurf al-Sakhr, indicating that economic warfare is also a component of the broader regional struggle. These interconnected events suggest a multifaceted conflict that extends beyond traditional military engagements.