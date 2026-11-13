Iran Warns of Decisive Response to US or Israeli Attacks at UN Security Council

Iranian envoy Gholamhossein Darzi accuses the US of unlawful aggression at the UN Security Council, warning of immediate military retaliation against any renewed attacks by Washington or Israel on Tehran.

Iran issued a stark warning to the United States and Israel during a high-stakes meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday, stating that any renewed military aggression would trigger an immediate and decisive response from Tehran. Gholamhossein Darzi, serving as Iran's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, led the delegation's charge, framing the regional tensions as a direct result of American violations of international law and sovereignty.

Darzi Accuses US of Unlawful Aggression at the UN

Gholamhossein Darzi firmly rejected the narrative presented by Western representatives, accusing them of distorting facts and ignoring the root causes of instability in the Middle East. He argued that Iran was present to clarify the origins of the current crisis, countering what he described as a pattern of hypocrisy where aggressors are portrayed as victims. Darzi explicitly stated that Washington lacks the legal, political, and moral standing to lecture Iran, citing US actions that he claimed violated the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.

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The Iranian diplomat detailed specific grievances, alleging that the United States had launched an unwarranted war against Iran, bombed civilian infrastructure, and threatened the Iranian population with annihilation. He further accused Washington of imposing a military and maritime blockade, actions that he insisted were blatant violations of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity. These accusations formed the core of Iran's defense against what it perceives as a coordinated campaign to delegitimize its strategic interests in the region.

US Envoy Highlights Maritime Threats and Regional Instability

Responding to the Iranian delegation, the United States envoy accused Iran of undermining international maritime security through attacks on commercial shipping and support for armed militant groups. The US representative emphasized that Iran has ignored the overwhelming opinion of the international community and defied previous Security Council decisions. She highlighted specific incidents where Iran allegedly fired on commercial vessels and supported the Houthi militia in Yemen, describing these actions as threats to global trade and regional peace.

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Locetta, referring to the US position on the conflict, stated that the United States stands firmly with its Gulf partners, including Saudi Arabia, against Iranian efforts to destabilize the area. She noted that the Houthi militia, which she labeled as terrorist-aligned, has escalated attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting airports, energy infrastructure, and commercial vessels with missiles and drones. The US envoy urged Security Council members to hold Tehran accountable for these actions, including those who have previously shielded Iran and the Houthi militias from consequences.

Iran Stands By Right to Self-Defense Against Arm Attack

Gholamhossein Darzi insisted that no resolution passed by the UN Security Council could strip a member state of its inherent right to defend itself in the face of an armed attack. He rejected suggestions that Iran was unwilling to pursue diplomatic solutions, stressing that Tehran had not abandoned diplomacy despite the hostile rhetoric from Western powers. However, he made it clear that diplomatic channels would not prevent a military response if aggression was initiated by the United States or Israel.

Darzi declared that any renewed war of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime would be met without hesitation. He warned that any such response would be directed against the source of aggression, regardless of its location, signaling a hardened stance against perceived external threats. This warning underscores the high stakes of the ongoing diplomatic sparring, as both sides remain entrenched in their respective positions regarding regional security and international law.

Diplomatic Standoff Continues Amid Regional Tensions

The exchange between the Iranian and US envoys highlighted the deep divisions within the UN Security Council regarding the conflict in the Middle East. While Iran seeks to frame the situation as a defense against unlawful foreign aggression, the United States focuses on holding Tehran accountable for its support of proxy groups and disruptions to maritime trade. These conflicting narratives illustrate the challenges facing the Council in achieving a unified approach to de-escalating tensions in the region.

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As the meeting concluded, the fundamental disagreement remains unresolved, with both sides accusing each other of hypocrisy and bad faith. The Iranian delegation's emphasis on self-defense and sovereignty contrasts sharply with the US focus on accountability and maritime security. This ongoing diplomatic spar serves as a microcosm of the broader geopolitical struggle, leaving the Middle East in a precarious state where military escalation remains a constant threat.