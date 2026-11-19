Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned Bahrain's monarchy its survival is in doubt as drones and missiles hit the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet home.

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Tehran's warning came amid renewed attacks on Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, and a regional expert warned of Iran's decades-long efforts to destabilize the island nation and assert territorial claims.

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"This is a regime that has tried to inflame tensions there for quite literally several decades and has claims to the island nation as well,"BAHRAIN INTERCEPTS IRANIAN DRONES TARGETING US RADAR AFTER 2-MONTH LULL IN GULF STRIKES"The Islamic Republic is also trying to use military force to evict the United States from the region," he added. In a warning directed at Bahrain's ruling Al Khalifa family, IRGC Brig. Gen.

Hossein Mohebbi accused the monarchy of cooperating with"Colluding in the aggression against Islamic Iran, living inside the American security bubble, and encroaching on the authority of the Shiite religious leadership are three fundamental mistakes being made by the Al Khalifa regime," Mohebbi "If it persists in them, its survival under the new regional security order will be in doubt," he warned.to life in prison on terrorism-related charges after prosecutors accused them of collaborating with Iran and plotting to undermine the government. Bahrain's Public Prosecution agency said investigators uncovered communications between some defendants and Iranian authorities, including the IRGC, and accused the clerics of supporting terrorism and sabotage aimed at overthrowing the monarchy.

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"The Islamic Republic has a panoply of gripes against Bahrain as well as against the ruling royal family of that country," Taleblu said. "Some are sectarian, some are political, some are strategic, and some, again, have to do with the U.S. force presence in the region," the expert explained. Fox News' Jennifer Griffin reported that Iran appeared to hit the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, but no casualties were reported.

Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, a critical hub for American naval operations across the Persian Gulf,targeting American military equipment in Bahrain, including a U.S. radar installation Tehran claimed to have targeted for the third time in less than a week. U.S. Central Command said the attacks were intercepted. Bahrain also reported intercepting Iranian attacks early Wednesday, a day after the IRGC claimed to have struck a base used by American forces.

"The regime is also looking for places close to its territory where it can land blows against the U.S.—as well as against the order that has allowed the U.S. to be in the region for quite some time—and to be able to do so on the cheap," Taleblu said. Smoke rises after an Iranian drone was intercepted over the Bahrain Financial Harbour towers, which houses the Israeli embassy, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Manama, Bahrain, March 6, 2026.

Picture taken on a mobile phone.

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"They want to be able to generate pain against the U.S. more broadly in the region and do so in places that have already been hit. " Taleblu also said Iran's strategy is designed not only to damage American military assets but to increase pressure on Bahrain's monarchy to reconsider hosting U.S. forces.

"They've done this to limit the space for the U.S. to actually operate from the region and try to create tougher political conditions for the ruling family in that country to keep that U.S. force presence there. " "Now that the war is out of the shadows and the weapons being used are missiles and drones, the future of the U.S. footprint in the region will be based on whether America can afford to build and defend bases so close to an adversary's territory under fire," Taleblu said.

, and with the radars in that country, could actually be a harbinger of what the future of the U.S. footprint in the CENTCOM AOR — and in particular, the Persian Gulf region — looks like post-war with Iran," he added. Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture.