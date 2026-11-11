Iran War Updates: Iran vows not to part withsingle particle of enriched nuclear material as standoff continues

Trump has repeatedly cited Iran's nuclear program as the core reason for going to war, but Tehran says it will not hand over any of its enriched uranium.

The head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary vowed Wednesday that Tehran would not allow the removal of"even a single particle of enriched nuclear material" from the country, casting doubt on diplomatic efforts as the U.S. has long sought a peace deal that would see Iran give up its enriched uranium.

, which the regime has always denied any intention of doing. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters Tuesday that"crazy Islamists in Tehran will never ever have a nuclear weapon.

Also read Trump reflects on GOP losses, Iran war, AI and more in '60 Minutes' interview

" The war with Iran will cost Persian Gulf nations, most of which are close U.S. allies, more than $200 billion in damages, insurer Allianz Trade said Wednesday. Economic losses could reach nearly four times that amount by 2030, the insurer added.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Wednesday that two more oil tankers had struck sea mines and caught on fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the latest of what have become daily claims by Iranian forces about attacks on commercial vessels in and around the strategic waterway.

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"Two oil tankers that attempted to secretly leave the Strait of Hormuz last night via an unauthorized and hazardous route, under the protection of fighter jets belonging to the plundering and aggressor U.S. military, struck naval mines and sustained massive explosions," the IRGC said in a statement. Iran has attacked ships for months that it accuses of trying to transit the waterway without its approval, using southern shipping lanes theIran war damage will cost Persian Gulf nations more than $200 billion, insurer says The U.S.-Iran war will cost Gulf countries more than $200 billion in damage and economic losses could reach nearly four times that amount by 2030, insurer Allianz Trade said on Wednesday.

Gulf countries which hosted U.S. forces came under attack on a daily basis in the opening weeks of the war as Iran retaliated against U.S. and Israeli attacks.

"Physical damage across the region is assessed just above $200bn, mostly concentrated in Hormuz-locked economies, especially in energy infrastructure," the insurer said in a report. More than 80 energy facilities were hit in the war, mostly in Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, the report said, with a third of them"severely damaged.

" Beyond physical damage to energy infrastructure, the war has affected other sectors like tourism and real estate, which will see slower growth over the years. "The total cost of the war for the GCC is set to reach $790bn, a cumulative gap of 5.9 percent of GDP relative to the pre-war trend through 2030," the report said.

"This reflects the cumulative loss of economic output over 2026-30, the difference between what the region was forecast to produce on its pre-war growth trend and what it is now projected to produce post-war," it said. Top security chief says Iran will not allow removal of"even a single particle of enriched nuclear material" A top Iranian security official insisted Wednesday that Tehran will not allow the removal of any of its enriched nuclear material.

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Iranian state broadcaster IRIB cited Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei as saying Tehran"will not remove even a single particle of enriched nuclear material from the country.

" The White House has argued the war against Iran was necessary to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon, which the regime has always denied trying to do. The Trump administration has pushed for a final peace deal that would include Iran agreeing to give up its stockpile of highly-enriched uranium and accept limits on its nuclear program overall.

The U.S. wants an initial ceasefire deal to include negotiations on the nuclear issue, but Tehran has refused that precondition, insisting such discussions can only take place once fighting is formally halted - on all fronts, including in Lebanon. On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated the White House's position on Iran's nuclear program, telling reporters that"crazy Islamists in Tehran will never ever have a nuclear weapon.

"Hours after the Iranian foreign ministry officially rejected any responsibility for grocery store refrigerators being hacked across the country, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added insult to injury. "Unable to manage fridges let alone addressing grievances of its people, French government is shifting blame for its failures onto others," Araghchi wrote on X. Araghchi also added Iran did not use its power to support"massacres in Gaza or bombings of schools and hospitals.

" On Monday, the Paris Prosecutor's Office said investigators had evidence Iran was behind the Oct. 11 hack, which significantly turned up the temperature in refrigerators and spoiled tons of food as well as causing about 20 fires. About 700 supermarkets across the country were targeted, the prosecutor's office said. The Iranian foreign ministry, in its official statement Tuesday, said it"strongly rejects the baseless accusations made by the French government against Iran concerning alleged involvement in sabotage activities in France. "