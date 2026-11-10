Carbon dioxide emissions around the world declined for only the third time this century, but researchers are not crediting environmental efforts. Instead, they attribute the drop to the Iran war.

The sun sets behind Drax Power Station, operated by Drax Group Plc on November 02, 2026 in Selby, England. Carbon dioxide emissions fell by 0.4% this year to 42.2 billion tons of the gas, a new report finds.

The only other times carbon emissions fell in the 21st century were during the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. Carbon dioxide emissions around the world declined for only the third time this century, but researchers are not crediting environmental efforts. Instead, they attribute the drop to the Iran war. The 0.4% decline in carbon dioxide emissions around the world in 2026 was reported by the Global Carbon Project in the journal .

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In all, the report stated that 42.2 billion tons of the heat-trapping gas were emitted by burning fossil fuels such as oil, coal, and natural gas.

"It’s downwards, which sounds good, but this is largely driven by the war in Iran, what’s happened in the Strait of Hormuz," said study co-author Glen Peters, a scientist at the CICERO Center for International Climate Research in Norway. "So in a way, a little bit of good news, but for the wrong reasons.

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"Breaking down the totals, researchers found that emissions from oil, the resource most affected by the repeated closure and reduced traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, fell nearly 2%, while natural gas slipped 0.3%. Conversely, they reported that coal emissions rose by 0.6%. Peters stated that scientists are certain the overall decline was caused by the hostilities in the Middle East.

He explained that if renewables and a systemic drop in fossil fuels were the cause, oil emissions "would slowly come up to a peak and then slowly decline afterward, whereas what we see this year is oil emissions are going up and then suddenly BANG, down 2%.

"Trump says Air Force pilots described a round UFO flying three times faster than an F-22 fighter jetThe only other times in the 21st century that global carbon emissions dropped were in 2009, immediately after the Great Recession began the previous year, and in 2020, when the world was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It’s very abstract to think about the magnitude of stuff we throw in the atmosphere every year, but it’s a ginormous number," said study co-author Glen Peters, a scientist at the CICERO Center for International Climate Research in Norway.

"If it was black and not transparent, the sky would be dark. "Over 140 scientists participated in creating the emissions total, using estimates from the past few months of the year. The annual total is then presented at the U.N. climate negotiations in Antalya, Turkey. Information for this article was taken from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando, Florida.