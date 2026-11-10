In the run-up to the COP31 U.N. climate change conference, scientists have revealed that global carbon emissions from fossil fuels are projected to drop by 0.4% this year, driven by growth in installed wind and solar power capacity, as well as oil price hikes caused by the Iran conflict. But climate goals are still unlikely to be met.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsThe Iran war and the rise of renewable energy has led to a slight decrease in fossil-fuel based carbon emissions, but El Niño will lead to drier conditions in some regions, which fuels carbon-emitting wildfires.

The world's carbon emissions from oil, gas and coal are projected to decrease by 0.4% this year, driven partly by the expansion of solar and wind power capacity and the price increases caused by the Iran conflict, according to a new report. Global carbon emissions have increased steadily since record-keeping began. This year is projected to have a slight decrease in fossil-fuel emissions, but that is partly due to price increases caused by the Iran conflict.

Also read Türkiye's Zero Waste Initiative Leads Global Food Waste Fight at COP31

"It is an encouraging sign that the growth of emissions is slowing and decarbonisation efforts are starting to make a difference," said, a climate scientist at the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London who wasn't involved in the research. "However, at 0.4%, the projected decline is very small," Rogelj told Live Science in an email.from fossil fuel sources this year.

Greenhouse gases trap heat by absorbing the sun's radiation, and as their concentrations in the atmosphere increase, so do global average temperatures, leading to The war with Iran has resulted in restricted fuel availability and high prices, with a corresponding reduction in demandemissions is attributable to 40 countries that have cut emissions over the past decade while growing their economies. These include the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Japan and about 30 countries in the European Union, the researchers reported.

Advertisement

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsCarbon emissions are projected to decrease slightly in the U.S., China and the E.U. but to increase in India.emissions from the rest of the world are projected to decrease by 0.7%, driven mainly by a 1.9% drop in oil emissions. The report authors suggested that this is a short-term response to the global supply constraints and increased prices triggered by the Iran conflict.

"The war with Iran has resulted in restricted fuel availability and high prices, with a corresponding reduction in demand," Rogelj said. While fossil fuel emissions and demand for oil are declining globally, overall demand for energy is actually increasing. About two-thirds of that increase in demand is being met by solar and wind power and electric vehicles, showing that clean technologies are making a real difference in reducing global emissions, Hauck said.

However, the hike in energy prices that resulted from the Iran conflict also decreased demand by 0.4%, she said.

"So only together with the energy crisis did we bring the change in emissions down to negative," Hauck told Live Science, adding that she expects COThe exceptional circumstances that energy markets experienced this year make it clear that the small projected emissions decline is no reason to declare that emissions are now reducing, but there are hopeful signs, Rogelj said. "Despite my muted enthusiasm about whether these lower emissions for 2026 represent the start of a long-term decline, the analysis shows encouraging signs of deeper long-term structural changes," he said.

"But this shift must accelerate to ensure it is not outpaced by energy demand growth. "emissions attributable to fossil fuels. The study authors expect that to happen in the next few years, Hauck said, as long as there is a continued push to deploy solar and wind power, batteries and electric vehicles.emissions from fossil fuels are just part of the picture, though.

Advertisement

Because of increases in human-caused peat fires, deforestation and forest fires linked to dryemissions from all sources this year are projected to increase slightly from 42.8 billion metric tons last year to reach a record 43.3 billion metric tons this year, according to the report.reaches 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels is now just 150 billion metric tons ‪—‬ equivalent to less than four years of emissions at the current rate. Michael Mann: Yes, we can still stop the worst effects of climate change.

Here's why.

"I'm still hopeful for something between 1.5 and 2 C ," Hauck said. "But for 1.5 degrees, we would need to see such a drastic strong drop in emissions. Based on what we've seen in the past years, even with this strong increase in avoided emissions, I don't think we can make that.

" To halt global warming from increasing ever further, the world needs to be more ambitious in its planned emissions cuts, said Rogeli. We need to bring annual emissions down to zero to protect future generations from a double whammy of “having to try to transform economies so that they produce less climate pollution, while dealing with the impacts and damages of an increasingly adverse climate system," he said.

Chris Simms is a freelance journalist who previously worked at New Scientist for more than 10 years, in roles including chief subeditor and assistant news editor. He was also a senior subeditor at Nature and has a degree in zoology from Queen Mary University of London. In recent years, he has written numerous articles for