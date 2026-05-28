An international stabilization force promised for Gaza has yet to materialize three months after it was announced at an event hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

FILE - President Donald Trump stands with other World leaders before a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington.

FILE - Members of the committee monitoring the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, the Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon , Major General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, of Spain, center, US Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, right, and Gen. Guillaume Ponchamp, of France, left, meet with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, at the government palace in Beirut, Dec. 24, 2024.

in February.

The American general tapped to lead the 20,000-strong force said it would ensure “future prosperity and enduring peace” after the devastating Three months on, he still has no force to lead as none of the five countries that pledged troops have come through with any significant contributions.have stalled as Hamas has refused to disarm and Israel has seized more territory while continuing to strike what it says are militant targets, often killing civilians.for Arab and Muslim leaders to openly cooperate with the United States and Israel, which many in the region view as aggressors, and the resultingThe biggest blow to the planned force came about a week after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, when Indonesia put its commitment of 8,000 troops on indefinite hold.

Some 1,000 were to have been sent in April, Indonesian's pledge was by far the largest of the group, which also includes Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania. U.S. Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, who spoke at the Board of Peace event, was to command the force.

Indonesia suspended its plans over what Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said last week seemed to be a lack of commitment from a distracted Washington, saying “we have not yet received any implementation guidelines. ” “New dynamics have emerged,” he told parliament.

“Because the intensity of the conflict between U.S. and Iranian forces remains very high, the BoP has tended to be left behind. Since the BoP has been left behind, the ISF has also been left behind. ”Domestic issues may have factored into Indonesia's decision, said Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat, director of the Indonesia-Middle East/North Africa desk at Jakarta's Center for Economic and Law Studies.

“If you talk to the people on the street, I don’t think they believe that the Board of Peace will actually help the people of Gaza,” Rakhmat said. There are also concerns about sending troops to the Middle East when the economy is faltering, he added. Board of Peace blames stalled ceasefire on Hamas The U.S. military’s Central Command declined to comment or make Jeffers available for an interview, referring all queries to the Board of Peace.

Board of Peace spokesman Brad Klapper also declined to comment on Indonesia's decision or the future of the stabilization force, pointing instead toMladenov said the international force would not be able to begin operations until there was agreement and implementation of a second phase of the ceasefire, which would see Hamas disarm and Israel begin to withdraw. Israeli troops control some 60% of Gaza.

Mladenov has blamed the deadlock on Hamas, saying its disarmament is “non-negotiable” and is holding up progress on other fronts, including Israel's withdrawal and reconstruction.

“You cannot build a future with armed groups running the streets, hiding in tunnels and stockpiling weapons,” Mladenov said in Jerusalem this month. “You cannot deliver reconstruction with militias on every corner. ”Hamas says Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire, holding up its further implementation, and has accused Mladenov of siding with Israel. Israeli strikes have killed more than 880 Palestinians since the ceasefire, according to local health officials.

Israel says it was responding to violations of the truce. Hamas is also demanding Israel withdraw from areas seized since the start of the ceasefire, according to an Egyptian official with knowledge of the discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door talks. Egypt has long served as a mediator with Hamas. Many of the countries that have pledged forces have refused to send troops without a deal on Hamas disarming, the official said.

Kazakhstan has said its support for the stabilization force would be limited to “the humanitarian component,” including sending medical units with a field hospital. Its Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. Albania's Defense Ministry also declined to comment on its troop commitment, saying it was a “dynamic and ongoing process. ” Earlier this month, its chief of staff, Lt.

Gen. Arben Kingji, told reporters that while the military had “participated in reconnaissance activities,” no troops had yet been sent. He said only a few would be dispatched as part of the stabilization force headquarters, without giving numbers, adding that further contributions would be considered. Kosovo, which is expected to send 20 troops, said in April that it was in the “final phase of preparations.

” The Defense Ministry did not reply to a request for an update. Morocco's Foreign Ministry also did not reply. At the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said it would deploy “high-level military officers to the joint military command of the ISF. ”Despite the delays from Indonesia, Rakhmat said it was too early to rule out eventual participation in the stabilization force.

President Prabowo Subianto is a former army general who has been keen to raise Indonesia’s profile on the world stage and wants to “Prabowo wants to strengthen ties to Washington and sign different agreements with the U.S., so to completely withdraw and completely cancel the plan, I don't think it's on the table,” he said. Associated Press reporters Samy Magdy in Cairo, Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, Akram Oubachir in Casablanca, Morocco, and Zana Cimili in Pristina, Kosovo, contributed.

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