The Iran war’s costs have risen to an estimated $48.3 billion as of Nov. 13.

The costs of the Iran war have risen to an estimated $48.3 billion as of Nov. 13, but because that total does not include damage to U.S. bases attacked in the Middle East , lawmakers are pushing for the Pentagon to provide those figures.

Arthur Miller, a Pentagon budget official, provided the latest overall cost estimate Thursday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is considering his nomination to be Navy comptroller. The $48 billion figure includes the costs of military operations, as well as for replacing equipment and munitions. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut pressed Miller for an estimate on damage to U.S. installations , which Miller said he didn't have.

Also read US Iran War Costs Hit $47 Billion as Democrats Promise Policy Shift

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the committee’s chair, directed Miller to try to provide an answer as soon as possible. An Associated Press analysis found that Iran attacked aircraft hangars, systems that detect incoming strikes , warehouses, troop housing and more, causing billions of dollars in equipment damage. The war's price tag has been a flashpoint in Congress, with debates over costs intensifying as the Trump administration asks lawmakers to pass a $1.5 trillion defense budget .

After the unpopular war and its economic effects contributed to severe Republican losses in the midterm elections, financial battles over the conflict will only escalate once Democrats take control of Congress in January for the remainder of President Donald Trump's term. The Pentagon has faced growing calls from Democrats to release estimates on the damage Iran has done to American bases in the Middle East through missile and drone attacks. Sen.

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Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, grilled acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao on the costs of the war at his confirmation hearing Tuesday for the permanent job. Citing independent estimates and media reports, Warren said the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian shipping costs about $32.5 million a day, while an Iranian attack on the Navy’s regional headquarters in Bahrain did at least $400 million in damage.

Cao confirmed the figure for the blockade but said he could not offer a full damage assessment in Bahrain because “it’s a nonpermissive area for us to go.

" Cao told a reporter months ago that Iran “blew the hell out of Bahrain. ”