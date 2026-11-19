The Pentagon confirms $48.3 billion in Iran war costs as of Nov 13. Lawmakers demand full damage estimates for US bases amid political shifts ahead of January.

The total cost of the Iran war has escalated to an estimated $48.3 billion as of November 13, 2026, according to the latest figures provided by the Pentagon. This comprehensive sum includes expenditures for active military operations and the replacement of depleted equipment and munitions. Despite these detailed accounting measures, the reported total excludes critical financial data regarding damage sustained by United States military bases targeted in the Middle East.

Pentagon Budget Official Testifies Before Senate

Arthur Miller, a senior budget official within the Pentagon, presented these latest cost estimates to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday. Miller appeared before the committee as part of the confirmation process for his nomination to serve as Navy comptroller, a position with significant authority over defense spending. During this hearing, the lawmaker-led body sought transparency regarding the full financial extent of the conflict, pressing for a breakdown that captures all forms of fiscal impact.

Also read US Iran War Costs Hit $47 Billion as Democrats Promise Policy Shift

Lawmakers Demand Full Base Damage Assessment

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut directly questioned Miller regarding the absence of data concerning damage to U.S. installations. Miller acknowledged that he did not currently possess specific estimates for the harm caused to American military sites. In response, Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who serves as the committee's chair, directed Miller to prioritize the compilation and delivery of these missing figures as soon as possible.

Independent Analysis Reveals Extensive Infrastructure Losses

An independent analysis conducted by the Associated Press indicates that Iranian forces targeted a wide array of critical infrastructure, including aircraft hangars, early warning detection systems, supply warehouses, and troop housing facilities. These strikes have resulted in billions of dollars in equipment damage, a figure that remains unverified in official Pentagon reports. The discrepancy between known physical destruction and reported financial liabilities has intensified scrutiny from members of Congress overseeing defense appropriations.

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Political Fallout Shapes Future Fiscal Debates

The financial burden of the conflict has become a central flashpoint in Washington, particularly as the Trump administration advocates for a $1.5 trillion defense budget. This debate is occurring against a backdrop of severe Republican losses in the midterm elections, which were partly attributed to public discontent over the war and its economic consequences. Consequently, financial battles over the conflict are projected to escalate once Democrats assume control of Congress in January for the remainder of President Donald Trump's term.

Confirmation Hearings Highlight Broader War Costs

Pressure to disclose full costs was also evident during the confirmation hearing for Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao on Tuesday. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts cited independent estimates suggesting that the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian shipping incurs daily costs of approximately $32.5 million. She further referenced reports indicating that an Iranian attack on the Navy's regional headquarters in Bahrain caused at least $400 million in damage. Cao confirmed the blockade expenses but declined to provide a comprehensive assessment for the Bahrain base, citing security restrictions in the nonpermissive area.