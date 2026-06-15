Iran vs. New Zealand—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Iran’s World Cup preparation has been anything but ideal.

Iran and New Zealand face off in their 2026 World Cup debut with both nations aiming to advance to the knockout rounds for the first time in tournament history.on the back of a very impressive qualifying campaign that saw it book its place in the tournament way back in March 2025.

Now, Amir Ghalenoei’s side are eager to rise past a difficult context to produce a magical World Cup campaign.is featuring in its third ever World Cup and its first since it collected three draws in South Africa back in 2010. The Kiwis are the lowest ranked nation competing in 2026, and although it’s viewed as the weakest side in group G, it could take advantage of Iran’s volatile context to secure its first ever World Cup victory.and New Zealand, but given the expanded field that grants knockout stage qualification to the best eight third-placed finishers offers a dream opportunity for the pair of underdogs.

Victory in its World Cup debut, though, is essential for any hopes of reaching the round of 32. Despite battling massive adversity, Iran is an overall better side than New Zealand and will likely display it’s quality advantage on the pitch at SoFi Stadium to kick off its World Cup campaign with a win that will surely be celebrated passionately half a world away.

New Zealand is an incredibly flawed, mistake-prone team that likes to be aggressive but leaves plenty of space in behind. Iran will be able to capitalize on this to cruise to a victory that puts it in a very strong position to qualify to the knockout rounds. It’s not the most enticing clash on paper, but sometimes it’s the matches you least expect that deliver fireworks. In the end, though, Iran will likely surge past the All Whites.

: Outside of an impressive 4–1 win against Chile in March, New Zealand has failed to score in its most recent four matches. Meanwhile, Iran has six goals in its last five games. : The disparity between both teams is perfectly highlighted in the FIFA rankings. Iran is the 20th ranked side while New Zealand is all the way down in 85th, the lowest ranked nation participating in the tournament.

: Iran has lost just three of its last 12 games and New Zealand have won only once in its most recent 11 contests, losing nine of them. Experienced star striker Mehdi Taremi is the standout player Iran boasts, and the former Inter Milan forward will look to add to his 60 career international goals after a qualifier campaign where he had 10 goals and seven assists.

Although there aren’t any big-name players on the side, Iran’s strength comes from the sum of its parts. FC Rostov’s Mohammad Mohebi will operate in midfield and the veteran Shoja Khalilzadeh will anchor the backline. Alireza Beiranvand will be between the posts in his 82nd cap for Iran and is aiming to keep his first international clean sheet of 2026. Former Feyenoord winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh faces a late fitness test to determine his status for the contest.

Iran will have its strongest XI available otherwise. New Zealand is the clear underdog. | Sports Illustrated Nottingham Forest center forward Chris Wood endured an injury-ridden campaign but he’s back to full fitness in time for the tournament. The vast majority of New Zealand’s hopes of success rest on the shoulders of the towering striker.

Swansea City’s Marko Stamenić will operate in a double pivot alongside Joe Bell. While the wings will be occupied by Matthew Garbett on the right and Elijah Just on the left. Milwall goalkeeper Max Crocombe will likely have a busy night trying to deny Iran’s attack, with Minnesota United center back Michael Boxall charged with being the teams defensive leader.

MORE: Full list of broadcasters around the world for Iran vs. New ZealandRoberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.





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