Iran vs. New Zealand live updates: World Cup 2026 score, news and highlights

Follow The Post’s live updates for the latest Iran vs. New Zealand score, news, and highlights from the World Cup 2026.

Iran vs. New Zealand is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium. Follow The Post’s live updates for the latest Iran vs. New Zealand score, news, and highlights from the World Cup 2026.

Editor’s Note: This live blog is updated with the assistance of AI, with oversight from the Post’s editorial team. Iran comes into the 2026 World Cup as one of the best teams from Asia. Iran was one of the first nations to qualify for the tournament in March 2025. Manager Amir Ghalenoei’s side can be a tough watch, but it’s often effective.

Iran grinds out games, usually from a 4-4-2, playing a solid, organized, defensive style. Star player and captain Mehdi Taremi, who plays at the club level for Greek side Olympiacos, is their best goal-scorer with a 6-foot-2 frame and strong finishing attributes. The 33-year-old’s mandatory service came in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, making his entry into the United States a potential flashpoint. New Zealand enters the tournament as the only nation from the Oceania Football Confederation.

The team is the lowest-ranked team in the World Cup this year, sitting in 85th. Manager Darren Bazeley likes to set his team up in a 4-2-3-1 and play out from the back. That will be hard to execute when New Zealand comes in with an obvious talent deficit. There will be an obvious temptation to play route-one football with Wood as a focal point.

Chris Wood, New Zealand’s captain, doubles as its best player. The Nottingham Forest striker is physical, tall and a dangerous finisher, scoring 20 goals in the Premier League just last season, though injuries limited his production this year. For a national team that doesn’t have many other players in top-flight European competition, New Zealand’s scoring chances revolve around Wood.





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