Iran Vows Resistance Against Pressure as Israel Weighs Nuclear Strikes

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared Iran's unwavering stance against U.S. pressure and potential Israeli attacks on its nuclear facilities. Reports suggest Israel is considering major strikes, fueled by a belief that President Trump will be more supportive than his predecessor. This escalating situation raises concerns about regional stability and the possibility of a wider conflict.

Iran ian President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that Iran will not yield to U.S. pressure or engage in negotiations under hostile conditions, accusing Washington of hypocrisy and double standards. Pezeshkian stated, 'Trump cannot dictate orders to us, impose sanctions on us, and then discuss negotiations.

' His remarks follow reports suggesting Israel is contemplating strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, while President Donald Trump has reinstated his 'maximum pressure' sanctions, even as he maintains a preference for diplomacy over military action. Newsweek has reached out to the White House for comment via email. This escalating tension between Iran and Israel, coupled with the possibility of military action, could further destabilize the Middle East. The situation underscores the fragility of regional security and the risks of a broader conflict. Speaking at the Bushehr nuclear plant in Southern Iran on Thursday, Pezeshkian warned against potential Israeli attacks. 'If you strike a hundred of those (nuclear facilities), we will build a thousand others. You can target the buildings and locations, but you cannot destroy those who construct them.' Iran's nuclear program has long been a source of international concern, and any assault on its facilities could provoke severe retaliation, potentially drawing in global powers.According to The Wall Street Journal, U.S. intelligence suggests Israel is considering significant strikes on Iranian nuclear sites this year. The reports cite Israel's belief that Trump is more likely to support such an attack than his predecessor, Joe Biden. President Trump has repeatedly stated his desire for a diplomatic solution, saying, 'I would prefer that not to happen,' in reference to a potential Israeli strike. However, his administration has persisted with a 'maximum pressure' campaign of sanctions against Iran, which Tehran perceives as an obstacle to negotiations. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: 'Iran will not submit to any threat and will not back down in the face of pressure. Whoever wants to negotiate with us must cease anti-Iranian policies. Trump cannot dictate orders to us, impose sanctions on us, and then talk about negotiations.' U.S. President Donald Trump: 'Everyone thinks Israel, with our help or our approval, will go in and bomb the hell out of them. I would prefer that not to happen. If we made the deal, Israel wouldn't bomb them.' Commander of Iran's Air Force Hamid Vahedi: 'We tell all countries, friends and foes alike, that our country's doctrine is defensive, but we will respond with force against any enemy attack.' The coming months could prove pivotal as Israel assesses the timing and scope of a potential strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. Meanwhile, Tehran has indicated it will not negotiate under duress. As tensions escalate, the international community will be intently observing for indications of either escalation or progress in diplomatic efforts





