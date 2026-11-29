Iran used Musk's Starlink network to support its military operations against the U.S., according to a new Washington Post report.

Iranian forces used Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network to support military operations against U.S. troops at the start of the conflict earlier this year, according to a report Saturday by The Washington Post.

The U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes across Iran in “Operation Epic Fury” on February 28 to deter its nuclear program, with Tehran launching retaliatory strikes across U.S. bases in the Middle East. The Pentagon raised its official tally of U.S. military deaths connected to the war to 23 last month. Citing two people familiar with internal company discussions, the Post reported that Musk was "enraged" to learn Iran had exploited the network to coordinate attacks against American forces.

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Four additional sources confirmed to the newspaper that Tehran used Starlink to support its military campaign. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was briefed on the matter in a classified war update, which detailed Iran’s use of Starlink for command-and-control functions and to oversee attack drone operations, according to the newspaper's report. Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson said in an email to Newsweek Saturday that the Pentagon was not aware of a report made to the Office of the Secretary of Defense.