Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlines Tehran's conditions for ending hostilities with the US, while President Donald Trump demands an acceptable deal post-midterm elections.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that Tehran is actively pursuing a diplomatic agreement designed to ensure there is no further war with the United States. The Foreign Minister emphasized that Iran seeks concrete guarantees that Washington is serious about negotiations before proceeding with any further steps. This diplomatic push comes as the conflict continues to destabilize the Middle East and disrupt global markets.

Araghchi told the state-owned Iran newspaper that the primary objective is securing an arrangement that permanently prevents further conflict. However, he outlined a firm red line regarding Iran's nuclear program, stating that enriched uranium must remain within the country. This stance marks a critical sticking point in the broader negotiations that have previously stalled over disagreements regarding safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The remarks came as diplomatic efforts continued to try to end the US war with Iran that has destabilised the Middle East, disrupted shipping, and driven up global energy prices. Araghchi added that Iran had discussed with mediators the form and nature of confidence-building measures. He specifically identified Pakistan and Qatar as the key intermediaries in these delicate talks aimed at stabilizing the region.

Following the November 3, 2026 US midterm elections, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance concluded that the Iran war was a major factor for their Republican Party's defeat. Democrats flipped nine US Senate seats and roughly four dozen House seats amid voter frustration over the war and high fuel prices. This electoral result has created significant political pressure for a resolution.

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US President Donald Trump offered a contrasting perspective at a press conference on Friday, stating that Iran wants a deal but one that is not acceptable to him. He remarked that they want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that is acceptable to him. This public disagreement highlights the deep chasm between the two nations regarding strategic requirements.

Qatari and Iranian officials met on Tuesday in talks aimed at bridging perspectives and narrowing the gap between proposals presented on the ground. A spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry confirmed that these meetings were intended to facilitate a breakthrough in the stalled negotiations. Despite the tension, backchannel diplomacy remains active even amid the public rhetoric from both sides.

The ongoing hostility has profoundly destabilized the Middle East, disrupting global shipping lanes and driving up energy prices across the international market. The conflict escalated significantly after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Tehran responded by striking Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases in retaliation.

Previous attempts at resolution date back to June, when the United States and Iran signed a framework agreement and began formal negotiations. However, these efforts eventually stalled due to unresolved disagreements on how to ensure safe and free navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This chokepoint is critical for global oil transport and remains a key barrier to peace.

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As diplomatic efforts continue to try to end the US war with Iran, the focus now shifts to whether the mediators can bridge the remaining gaps. The immediate priority is resolving the conflict between Tehran's sovereignty concerns over nuclear rights and Washington's security demands. The outcome of these talks will have profound implications for regional stability and global economic confidence.

The involvement of Pakistan and Qatar as mediators provides a glimmer of hope for de-escalation in the region. Their neutral stance allows them to facilitate dialogue between the two hostile powers. The success of these confidence-building measures will likely determine whether a lasting peace agreement can be reached or if the conflict will intensify further.