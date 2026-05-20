Iran-US Tensions Escalate as Trump Hints at Further Strikes

The news text reports on escalating tensions between Iran and the US, with both parties issuing warnings and hints about potential military actions.

Iran 's Revolutionary Guards and President Donald Trump exchanged warnings regarding Middle East hostilities. If the US and Israel resume attacks on Iran , the Middle East war will extend beyond the region, warned Iran 's Revolutionary Guards.

Meanwhile, President Trump claimed that Iran's leaders are 'begging' for a deal and hinted at a possible new US attack in the coming days if no agreement was reached. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iran's army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia also voiced their concerns





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Iran US Middle East War Attack Deal President Trump Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

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