Iran-US Tensions Escalate Amid War, Trump Accuses Opponents of Interfering with Diplomacy

The latest exchange of attacks between the US and Iran has led to a targeted strike on an air base used by the US in response to the attack on southern Iran. The war, launched by the US and Israel on February 28, has caused global economic pain and resulted in thousands of deaths, mainly in Iran and Lebanon.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted a US base after the US struck Iranian military sites at the weekend, the latest exchange of attacks amid negotiations to end the three-month-old war.

The US and Iran have sporadically exchanged strikes since their ceasefire took effect in early April as diplomacy aimed at a more durable agreement drags on. A similar exchange occurred last Thursday and was described in near-identical terms by both sides. The weekend US strikes on Iran's Gulf coast were in response to 'aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.

' US fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday it had targeted an air base used by the US in response to the attack on southern Iran, without identifying which base.

Air defences in Kuwait, where a major US base is located, were intercepting missile and drone attacks on Monday as sirens sounded across the country. Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on May 31. In a late night social media post, Trump did not mention the exchange of hostilities, repeating his as-yet unproven claim that Iran 'really wants to make a deal.

' The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked as attacks continue despite ceasefire talks. The war launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, and caused global economic pain by pushing up energy prices due to Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a late night social media post shortly after 1am, Trump did not mention the exchange of hostilities, repeating his as-yet unproven claim that Iran 'really wants to make a deal.

' The president also took aim at what he called 'Dumocrats' and 'seemingly unpatriotic Republicans,' accusing political opponents of making it harder for him to navigate one of the most dangerous foreign policy crises of his presidency. Oil prices rose about 2 per cent in Asia on Monday as the lack of progress in negotiations kept traders on edge.

Trump has said his key aim in the war is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon with its highly enriched uranium. Tehran has consistently denied it has plans to do that. The two sides remain at odds on several other issues, such as Tehran's demands for the lifting of sanctions and the release of tens of billions of dollars of Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks.

Israel's war in Lebanon with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia is another major impediment. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he had ordered troops to move further into Lebanon in the battle against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Netanyahu on the diplomatic negotiations between Israel and Lebanon and has proposed a plan to allow for 'gradual de-escalation.

' It came as Israeli troops captured a strategic mountain topped with a Crusader-built castle in southern Lebanon, in the deepest incursion into the country in more than a quarter-century. The taking of Beaufort castle, near the city of Nabatiyeh, followed days of airstrikes and intense fighting in nearby villages between Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants. Hezbollah overnight claimed two attacks targeting Israeli troops and a Merkava tank in the southwestern town of Bayada near the border





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Iran-US Tensions Exchange Of Attacks Targeted Strike War Strait Of Hormuz Global Economic Pain Thousands Of Deaths Iran And Lebanon

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