Iran US Mediation Stalls Over Nuclear Demands and Strait of Hormuz Access

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reports stalled talks with Qatari mediators. Tehran rejects US demands for uranium concessions, linking Strait of Hormuz access to the lifting of sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Monday that recent diplomatic discussions with Qatari mediators failed to produce significant breakthroughs. Despite the lack of immediate progress, the official stated that the diplomatic channel remains active and continues to operate through intensive consultations. This development highlights the persistent deadlock between Tehran and Washington regarding nuclear negotiations and regional security protocols.

Mediation Efforts Fail To Bridge Divide

Abbas Araghchi emphasized that the foundational basis for dialogue remains Iran's seven-step proposal, which has now been condensed to allow for implementation within two days. The Iranian Foreign Minister noted that consultations are very intensive, with Tehran having presented its specific conditions and proposals to the intermediaries. He stressed that the outcome of these efforts depends entirely on the political rationality of Washington and its willingness to engage in honest diplomacy rather than deception.

Also read Iran, Qatari mediators hold third day of talks to end US-Iran war

The current diplomatic framework is built around the proposal Iran created in September, which was previously rejected by President Donald Trump. Araghchi reiterated that Iran is ready to engage if the United States chooses honest diplomacy. However, he warned that any intent to deceive or launch military operations would result in a response more bitter and forceful than previous encounters. This stance underscores the high stakes involved in the ongoing negotiations.

Uranium Enrichment and Hormuz Blockade Dispute

A primary point of contention remains Iran's refusal to make up-front concessions on uranium enrichment without corresponding American actions. Iranian officials reportedly rejected a recent peace proposal as unacceptable specifically because it required such concessions. The Iranian proposal demands several up-front concessions from the United States, including an end to the US blockade and the lifting of sanctions. In return, Iran has promised only to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.

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Abbas Araghchi clarified that the basis of the ongoing talks is the condensed version of Iran's seven-step proposal. He stated that no final agreement can be initiated, nor can the Strait of Hormuz be reopened or secured, unless the US naval blockade is ended. The Iranian government insists that Iran's demands must be respected and that its legitimate requirements are addressed before any further progress can be made. This position reflects Tehran's view that the current US stance is punitive and unreasonable.

US Rejection and Hardline Iranian Stance

President Donald Trump previously dismissed Iran's September proposal as a sign of desperation, arguing that Iran was losing badly in the diplomatic arena. Trump stated that Iran's only offer of immediate concessions was reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which he claimed was meaningless because the US had total control of the strait. This assessment contrasts sharply with Tehran's assertion that the blockade is an act of war that must be lifted immediately.

Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran's national security council, with an offer to restart direct talks. This offer required the same concessions on uranium enrichment that Iran rejected in the Qatari-mediated proposal. Iranian officials described the US offer as a softer stance from a chastened Trump administration. They claimed this proved that the Iranian nation has consolidated its victory and its authority in the region, refusing to budge on its core demands.

Strait of Hormuz Conditions and Nuclear Doctrine

Mohsen Rezaei declared that Iran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the US makes all unilateral concessions demanded by Tehran. He stated that until Iran's conditions are implemented, the strait will not be opened and negotiations will not begin. This hardline position was reiterated by Baghaei, who articulated that demands are reasonable and logical. He emphasized that no dialogue can proceed without addressing the blockade and respecting Iran's sovereignty.

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Regarding the nuclear aspect, Baghaei was adamant that Iran would not consider handing its highly-enriched uranium over to a third-party country. This idea has been floated by US negotiators as a potential compromise, but it has been firmly rejected by Tehran. There has also been discussion within the national security council regarding nuclear doctrine. Rezaei noted that if war starts again, the nation will question why the previous process should continue, suggesting a potential shift in strategy if nuclear centers are attacked.