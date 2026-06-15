Iran Updates: Trump says Strait of Hormuz will reopen Friday under deal agreed to with Tehran

The price of oil fell on Monday morning after President Trump announced the Strait of Hormuz will reopen under the terms of the agreement reached with Iran.

Iran ian officials confirmed late Sunday that an agreement between Tehran and the U.S. has been finalized that they say will include the end of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Mr. Trump Israel won't pull its troops from Lebanon and doesn't consider itself obligated to go along with the Lebanon-related portions of the deal, Israeli news service Ynet reports, citing Israeli sources. President Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will reopen on Friday after the deal is signed, and confirmed the naval blockade on Iran will be lifted.

The price of Brent crude oil fell more than $4 a barrel after the news of the agreement. President Donald Trump is headed to the French Alps on Monday to meet with fellow world leaders at the Group of Seven summit after announcing an agreement that he says will bring an end to the U.S. war with Iran.

With the agreement, Trump is due to arrive in Evian-les-Bains on Monday afternoon with some wind at his back for talks with G7 leaders, including some who have been sharply critical of his managing of the roughly 15-week conflict that has led to a surge in global energy prices. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Trump Israel won't pull its troops from Lebanon and doesn't consider itself obligated go along with the Lebanon-related parts of the U.S. deal with Iran, Israeli news service Ynet reports, citing Israeli sources.

Ynet says Netanyahu also told Mr. Trump Israel will keep responding to attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah and hitting Hezbollah itself. Qatari mediators left Tehran after 17 hours of intensive negotiations that resulted in the announced deal, according to a diplomat briefed on developments. Separate preparatory meetings with each side are set to take place in Doha this week, ahead of the official signing in Switzerland and the start of the technical talks, the diplomat said.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday released statements in support of a U.S-Iran deal.

"I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, the result of a diplomatic effort to which several partners have contributed," Macron wrote on social media. "I call for its rapid and complete implementation by all belligerents. " Macron urged a speedy reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying,"The resumption of maritime traffic, without restriction or toll, is an indispensable condition for regional stability and the global economy.

" Macron also said France was"prepared to play its part" in any agreement made about Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Starmer similarly wrote,"Attention must now turn to fully implementing the memorandum of understanding to ensure the Strait reopens and remains fully and permanently open, and that the detailed elements of the nuclear agreement are finalised. We stand ready to support the technical talks that will now begin.

"Trump speaks with Putin and Zelenskyy as war in Ukraine rages on





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Donald Trump Benjamin Neta​Nyahu Strait Of Hormuz

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran deal 'scheduled to get signed' on Sunday, Strait of Hormuz to reopen: TrumpPresident Donald Trump said the U.S. is set to sign a new agreement with Iran.

Read more »

US and Iran Nearing Peace Deal, Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz to Reopen Immediately AfterUS President Donald Trump has announced that a peace deal between the US and Iran will be signed tomorrow and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen immediately after. The deal is expected to be signed on Sunday, the same day as Trump's 80th birthday. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global waterway that has been caught in the middle of conflict between the US and Iran since the war broke out in February.

Read more »

Trump Announces Imminent Iran Deal to Reopen Strait of HormuzUS President Donald Trump has revealed that a deal with Iran is set to be signed today, which will immediately reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. While Trump expressed confidence in the new agreement, Iran's foreign ministry has cast doubt on the claims of an imminent deal. The potential agreement could lead to a 60-day truce and pave the way for talks to end and dismantle Iran's nuclear program. However, tensions remain high following recent incidents, and the inclusion of Lebanon in the agreement is a contentious issue.

Read more »

Iran peace talks show progress as Trump set to discuss demining Strait of HormuzIsraeli officials say terms of a potential agreement between Iran and the U.S. 'endanger Israel's security interests.'

Read more »