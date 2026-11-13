Iran Unveils Underground Missile Base to Signal Resilience

Iran releases footage of an underground ballistic missile complex to demonstrate military resilience to the US and Israel after months of strikes. This strategic move highlights ongoing production capabilities despite significant losses to its arsenal.

Iran has released new video evidence of a vast underground ballistic missile facility, signaling to the United States and Israel that its military deterrent remains functional despite intense regional conflict. The footage, released on November 10, captures senior military commanders touring a secret site filled with ballistic and cruise missiles, mobile launchers, and extensive storage areas. This strategic display aims to demonstrate that Iran's war-fighting capacity has survived sustained aerial bombardment and decapitation strikes aimed at its leadership.

Leadership Visibility and Site Security

The video prominently features the armed forces chief of staff, Ali Abdollahi, and the Revolutionary Guard Aerospace Force commander, Majid Mousavi, driving through the facility in a jeep. Their presence serves as a direct rebuttal to previous successful assassinations of key figures, including Mohammad Bagheri and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who were killed in June 2025. Analysts argue that showing these successors in the same hardened environment confirms that the removal of senior commanders did not dismantle the Iranian missile command structure.

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Oral Toga, a researcher at the Ankara-based Centre for Iranian Studies, identifies three distinct features that separate this footage from previous releases. First, the visibility of current high-ranking officials replaces the previous focus on deceased commanders, proving organizational continuity. Second, the video suggests a shift from merely showcasing storage to potentially highlighting manufacturing capabilities within these deep tunnels. Third, the release comes eight months after the onset of sustained US and Israeli strikes that began on February 28, timing the message to coincide with ongoing diplomatic and military tensions.

Debate Over Production Capabilities

Mustafa Caner, an Iran specialist at Sakarya University's Middle East Institute, offers a more cautious interpretation of the visual evidence. He acknowledges that the footage confirms the underground nature of storage and launchers but argues it provides no definitive proof that production has moved into these secure sites. Caner emphasizes that precise figures regarding Iran's current missile stockpiles remain impossible to establish from open sources, noting that all pre-war estimates proved incorrect when the conflict started.

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Despite the uncertainty surrounding total numbers, data reported by Bloomberg News indicates that Iran has retained significant offensive power. The report suggests Iran still possesses at least 1,700 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel. Furthermore, production continues at a rate of roughly 50 missiles per month, which is approximately half of the pre-war output. This ongoing production, even at a reduced rate, maintains a steady replenishment of the arsenal despite the losses incurred during the initial months of the conflict.

Strategic Deterrence and Diplomatic Leverage

The strategic intent behind the video is multilayered, targeting both international adversaries and domestic audiences. Ali Abdollahi warns that any new attack will trigger a response that extends beyond the immediate region. This stance aligns with statements made by Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on October 31, reinforcing the nation's red lines. For Washington, the imagery signals that Tehran is not negotiating from a position of total weakness, thereby complicating diplomatic efforts in Doha.

Domestically, the display of intact facilities and new leadership serves to boost morale during a period of severe economic pressure. Simultaneously, it provides Tehran with leverage in negotiations, suggesting that military pressure alone has not achieved its objectives. The video also serves as a warning to US President Donald Trump regarding potential post-midterm election strikes, demonstrating that Iran retains the ability to inflict significant damage despite its vulnerabilities.

Operational Threats and Infrastructure Risks

For regional powers, the most immediate concern is Iran's salvo capacity, defined as the maximum number of missiles that can be fired simultaneously in a coordinated attack. Oral Toga notes that underground storage specifically protects this capability, ensuring that Israel faces a threat of 1,700 missiles that can be launched in rapid succession. While the total number is significant, the ability to saturate defense systems in a single wave poses a far greater tactical challenge than the total inventory suggests.

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The threat extends beyond ballistic missiles to include short-range arsenals and drones, which endanger US bases and Gulf energy infrastructure. Reuters documented at least 135 attacks on 84 critical infrastructure sites in Gulf countries since the war began. This dispersed and hardened force structure raises the cost of any potential US-Israeli offensive, as eliminating a network hidden in tunnels while it continues to produce 50 missiles monthly requires an unsustainable level of military effort.

Future Vulnerabilities and Supply Constraints

Despite the displayed resilience, Iran faces significant logistical challenges that could limit its long-term strategic effectiveness. The reopening of tunnel entrances and the return of surviving launchers to service represent a partial recovery of pre-war capabilities. However, the ability to sustain production rates is constrained by the availability of solid propellant, a critical rocket fuel component that Iran lacks domestically and must import.

Assessments indicate that more than 200 of the roughly 400 missile launchers were destroyed during the initial strikes, yet the rebuilding efforts continue. The primary variable now is the race between Iran's production capacity and the interceptor stocks of its adversaries. As long as Iran can maintain a baseline of 50 missiles per month and access to fuel, it retains the ability to rebuild its forces. However, any disruption to its supply chain for solid propellant could severely hamper these efforts, leaving the network's long-term durability uncertain.