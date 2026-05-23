Iran Unveils New Map of the Strait of Hormuz, Tightening Control

Iran has placed the Strait of Hormuz under a stringent blockade since late February, following the US and Israel's attacks on the nation. The blockade on the waterway, through which one-fifth of the world's oil used to flow, has resulted in a massive spike in the price of oil, gas, and energy across the globe.

Iran has unveiled a new map of the Strait of Hormuz which it says shows the area of the vital waterway under its control. Iran has placed the strait under a stringent blockade since late February, following the US and Israel 's attacks on the nation.

The blockade on the waterway, through which one-fifth of the world's oil used to flow, has resulted in a massive spike in the price of oil, gas, and energy across the globe. Despite repeated efforts to get Tehran to relent, the regime has not loosened its iron grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

Today, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) - an Iranian body set up earlier this month to control marine traffic in and out of Hormuz - announced Iran was placing the region under the 'oversight' of its armed forces. The 8,800 sq. mi. area extends into the territorial waters of Oman and the UAE, the latter of which denounced Iran's claims of control as 'nothing but fragments of dreams.

' Iran's claimed lines of influence run from Kuh-e Mubarak to just south of Fujairah, in the UAE, on its eastern line, while the western line runs from the western tip of Iran's Qeshm island to Umm Al Quwain - again, in the UAE. The PGSA claimed that any 'transit through this area for the purpose of passing through the Hormuz strait requires coordination with, and authorisation from the PGSA.

' Iran's latest announcement has been denounced by the US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who accused Iran of trying to establish a 'tolling system' in the Strait of Hormuz and said Iran was trying to persuade Oman to join the initiative. Despite Iran's latest announcement, there has been 'some slight progress' regarding the situation involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, according to US secretary of state Marco Rubio.

The fundamentals remain the same, and Iran can never have nuclear weapons, he added. The UAE's presidential adviser, Anwar Gargash, urged Tehran not to overplay its hand in the stop-start negotiations during the Middle East war's fragile ceasefire. The Iran-blockaded Hormuz, which normally carries a fifth of global oil production, must go back to normal, and the Strait of Hormuz clearly has to go back to the status quo and this should be an international waterway





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Iran Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Tightening Control Vital Waterway World's Oil Price Of Oil Energy Across The Globe US Israel Iranian Officials Iranian Body Persian Gulf Strait Authority Oman UAE Marco Rubio US Secretary Of State Anwar Gargash Middle East War Fragile Ceasefire International Waterway

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