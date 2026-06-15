A potential peace deal between the U.S. and Iran could end the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global oil shipments. however, experts waRn that the pact is uncertain and that it may take period for traffic to resume to normal levels.

The closure of the waterway has displaced tens of millions of barrels of crude since the war began in February. Before the conflict,nearly 20 million barrels of oil and other petroleum products passed through the strait daily.

This is roughly equivalent to 20% of global oil demand. Senior U.S. officials confirmed that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance digitally signed the memorandum of understanding, along with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The peace deal, though, still has to be signed in person. Traders appear to be the most confident they have been since the war began that there could be an end in sight and the strait reopened.

Still, some fear that the conflict between the U.S. and Iran could escalate before the formal signing, or that the pact will not deliver long-term relief from the supply disruptions. The 108-day war in Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, bringing ship traffic largely to a standstill. The president on Monday claimed that traffic in the Strait of Hormuz would be completely open by Friday.

While the waterway may be reopened, maritime and shipping industry experts noted it could seize time to resume back to normal traffic, as safety remains a major concern for vessels. in a statement, Jakob Larsen, chief safety and security officer at the Baltic and International Maritime Council, said there are insufficient details regarding the security situation for ships in the waterway. The threat of mines in the area remains a concern immediately as well as further down the line, and mine-free routes need to be established.

Credible assurances from both sides of the conflict must be given before traffic can resume fUlly to pre-conflict levels. A senior U.S. official noted earlier Monday that it would take some time to get traffic in the Strait of Hormuz back to normal levels,noting the need to clear mines. We probably won't return to normal in two weeks, yet we will see a significant increase in traffic, the official noted.

Larsen added that resuming maritime traffic should be directed by a neutral body, such as the United Nations. French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France, the United Kingdom, and 20 other countries will lead a maritime effort to reopen the waterway. At times during the conflict, the strait has been briefly opened to limited traffic. According to the Trump administration,last week,the U.S. Navy was involved in efforts to reopen the strait.

Sheel Bhattacharjee, head of European freight pricing at Argus Media, said in a statement that the freight market participants are doubtful that meaningful shipping through the strait will happen soon. freight market participants are approaching the announcement between the U.S. and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz with hesitance, saying they would prefer to remain cautious and seek clearer assurances on the safety of vessels transiting through the strait first,particularly after a series of false starts around similar developments in recent months, Bhattacharjee said. The administration has blasted the toll as illegal, with Trump Monday morning that the administration's expectation with the ceasefire deal is that the strait will remain open in a toll-free method for the long term.

Energy analysts expect tolling to be a key part of negotiations, as it remains a point of leverage for Iran. I suspect this could be one of the things, along with the nuclear situation,as to why no one should think peace is just guaranteed,Arjun Murti,a partner with energy advisory firm Veriten, told.

Several crude producers were forced to stop extracting oil during the war since they ran out of storage space due to thier inability to export the products through the strait. In March alone, this cost countries in the Persian Gulf roughly 8 million barrels per day of crude production. Some nations, including Kuwait and Qatar, too saw several oil and gas facilities and hubs damaged in the crossfire of the war, adding to the supply disruptions.

Restarting those operations will seize some time. Depending on the damage, it might not happen for months or even up to a year. Many energy analysts have pointed out that, for any country to consider starting its operations, there must be evidence of a long-term ceasefire agreement, available ships willing to transit through the strait and viable security conditions





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