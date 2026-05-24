Iran-U.S. Negotiations Progress, but No Deal Signed

President Trump said negotiations with Iran were proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and the relationship was becoming more professional and productive. However, the agreement was not signed Sunday, according to a person familiar with the status of negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump said negotiations were "proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner," and the relationship with Iran was becoming "much more professional and productive.

" He pushed back against the agreement would not be signed Sunday, according to a person familiar with the status of negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. The sides have previously seemed close to a deal in recent weeks, only to falter. sparked by the U.S. and Israeli bombardment of Iran on Feb. 28, which led Tehran to effectively close the waterway. Prices have spiked for oil, gas and related products.

Experts say it would take several weeks or even months for shipping and prices to recover once the strait reopens. for over a month, and Trump said it "will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed.

" Women gather around a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a ceremony honoring the armed forces and those killed in the war with Israel and the U.S. at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 24, 2026. A woman holds a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a ceremony honoring the armed forces and those killed in the war with Israel and the U.S. at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Government supporters hold Iranian flags and pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a ceremony honoring the armed forces and those killed in the war with Israel and the U.S. at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 24, 2026. A woman reads passages from Islam's holy book, the Quran, during a ceremony honoring the armed forces and those killed in the war with Israel and the U.S. at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 24, 2026.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at a joint presser with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, unseen, following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026. Women gather around a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a ceremony honoring the armed forces and those killed in the war with Israel and the U.S. at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 24, 2026





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Iran-U.S. Negotiations Trump-Iran Relationship Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman U.S. Blockade Of Iran Strait Of Hormuz Iranian Nuclear Program Iran-Israel Conflict Iran-Hezbollah Conflict Iranian Supreme Leader Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Bagh Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Bagh Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Bagh Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Bagh Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Bagh Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Bagh

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