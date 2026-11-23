Iranian truck drivers launch general strike over fuel costs and inflation, while retirees protest low pensions. Pezeshkian blames US sanctions for economic war.

Dissident reports confirm that a major national truckers' union in Iran initiated a general strike beginning on Sunday, signaling a sharp escalation in public dissent against the ruling Islamist regime. This coordinated action emerged alongside evidence of widespread protests across the country, where citizens are demanding immediate government intervention to combat skyrocketing inflation and the rapidly worsening cost of living. The simultaneous mobilization of commercial drivers and retirees represents a significant threat to the political stability of the regime, which has historically responded to such internal dissent with severe repression.

Truck Drivers Union Launches General Strike

The Union of Truck Drivers and Trucking Associations Across Iran organized the stoppage through social media platform Telegram, halting the shipment of critical goods in multiple cities as planned. Participants decorated their vehicles with anti-regime slogans and engaged in visible protests, directly attributing their economic hardship to incompetent officials who fail to care for the country's populace. A message distributed via the union's Telegram channel stated that the strike is a necessary response to unbearable conditions, noting that drivers can no longer endure the weight of rising prices, injustice, and neglect that have persisted for years.

Also read Iran Claims Strike on US Patriot Bases in Bahrain as Tensions Spike

The primary catalyst for the truckers' action is the dramatic increase in fuel prices, which has not been offset by salary adjustments or sufficient operational funding. While freight rates have remained stagnant, the costs associated with diesel, insurance, and general vehicle maintenance have soared due to rampant inflation. The union issued a statement describing the strike as a cry of protest from drivers who are struggling under these compounded economic burdens, emphasizing that the current economic model is unsustainable for those responsible for moving essential goods across the nation.

Retirees Join Protests Over Pension Collapse

In addition to the commercial transport sector, reports indicate that retirees throughout Iran organized peaceful protests to demand increased pension payments that match the reality of the national currency, the rial. The National Council of Resistance of Iran, the largest opposition group operating within the country, confirmed that these demonstrations erupted in several cities, including the national capital Tehran. Protesters utilized slogans such as the government's achievement is stealing from the people, highlighting their belief that state policies are directly extracting wealth from vulnerable citizens.

Advertisement

Many retirees reported that their current monthly stipends are insufficient for a respectable livelihood, with some noting that their pensions provide enough funds for only one week of basic necessities. This widespread discontent among both the working transport class and the retired population underscores a deepening fracture in the social contract between the Iranian government and its citizens, who feel that the state is failing to provide even the most basic economic security.

Government Blames US Blockade and Sanctions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged the disastrous state of the Iranian economy during a market conference on Saturday but placed the blame squarely on the United States and the Trump administration. He declared that the nation is engaged in a silent war that is far more difficult than traditional military conflict, describing it as an economic battle that economic actors must endure. This narrative aligns with regular regime claims that American government policies are solely responsible for the internal crisis, despite striking truckers explicitly blaming their own domestic leadership for the situation.

The economic turmoil is closely linked to the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, which President Donald Trump attributes to the Iranian Islamist regime's insistence on illicit uranium enrichment projects. In response to what the Trump administration characterizes as Iran's terrorist campaign against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and similar actions by the Iran-backed Houthis in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a months-long blockade of Iranian shipping has been imposed. This blockade, combined with extensive sanctions, has severely disrupted trade routes and contributed to the scarcity and price hikes experienced by Iranian consumers and businesses.

Regime Prioritizes War Over Citizen Welfare

Despite the visible signs of economic collapse and the resulting public unrest, Tehran continues to funnel significant financial resources into military operations rather than alleviating the pain of its citizens. In the past two weeks, the Iranian government has engaged in expensive missile and drone strikes against American military targets in the region, demonstrating a clear prioritization of geopolitical confrontation over domestic welfare. This decision to fund warfare amidst a severe economic crisis has further fueled public anger and legitimized the protests led by both truck drivers and retirees.

Advertisement

Observers note that President Trump is currently not seeking to retaliate directly for these attacks, instead monitoring the economic fallout onto Iran and claiming he is not in a rush to conclude the conflict. This strategy appears designed to maximize the internal pressure on the Islamist regime by allowing the economic war to degrade the state's capacity to maintain stability. As the strike continues and protests spread, the regime faces the dual challenge of managing an internal uprising fueled by economic despair while navigating a tense external standoff with the United States.