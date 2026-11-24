US sanctions and port blockades force 1,200 trucks into a 26-mile queue at Iran borders, spiking logistics costs and crashing the rial on black markets.

Iran's currency crashed to new lows on black markets on Tuesday as the country's overland trade routes face total gridlock, with 1,200 trucks stuck in a 26-mile traffic queue at the Yalama border crossing. The financial turmoil coincides with the United States enforcing a strict naval blockade on Iran ian ports, forcing all cargo to travel by land through neighboring nations. This dual pressure has severely disrupted supply chains and intensified economic hardship for Iran ian consumers and businesses.

Amir Roshanbakhsh, an official from Iran's trade development organization, confirmed the scale of the logistical collapse to The Telegraph, noting that border capacity has been vastly exceeded. He stated that while the border typically processes around 200 trucks, the current situation has seen that number jump to 1,200. This tenfold increase in volume has paralyzed the flow of goods, leaving drivers stranded for days and creating a visible standstill that stretches for miles along the transit route.

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The economic impact of this logistical shift is already being felt through dramatic spikes in transportation costs and significant risks to cargo integrity. Officials have calculated that the cost of moving a shipping container by land has skyrocketed from approximately £2,294 when shipped by sea to around £9,177 via land routes. This nearly fourfold increase in freight charges places a heavy burden on Iranian importers and consumers, effectively raising the price of goods entering the country.

Beyond the financial strain, the extended transit times pose a direct threat to perishable goods. Certain cargoes, particularly fresh produce, cannot survive the prolonged journeys required to reach Iran via these overland detours. Consequently, many of these goods remain stranded in China, as customs authorities in Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are refusing to allow them entry due to the inability to guarantee their freshness or the lack of clear transit protocols for such sensitive items during this crisis.

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Financial markets in Iran reacted sharply to these developments, with the rial plunging on the black market. By Tuesday afternoon, the US dollar was trading at approximately 2.82 million rials, representing a five percent increase from the previous day's rate of around 2.68 million. The euro also saw a similar rise, climbing to 3.07 million rials from 2.94 million on Monday. These black market rates are widely used by Iranians because the official central bank rate does not reflect the true scarcity of foreign currency in the country.

The United States is believed to be actively pressuring neighboring countries to further restrict the flow of goods into Iran, exacerbating the border chaos. This diplomatic pressure is complemented by a wave of new financial sanctions announced by the US Treasury, which targeted more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, alleged front companies, and individuals within the country's shadow banking network. The US government alleged that this network facilitates tens of billions of dollars in trade annually by connecting overseas exporters with local importers.

Abdolnaser Hemmati, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, dismissed the new sanctions as ineffective and largely symbolic. He stated that the United States appeared to have run out of viable targets and had resorted to sanctioning what he described as a legitimate platform. According to Tasnim news agency, Hemmati argued that the Iran Currency and Gold Exchange Centre is merely a public registry for transactions and that it operates transparently for everyone to see, denying any illicit activity.

However, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) contested this characterization, asserting that the center acts as a matchmaker that guides funds generated by international trade to their ultimate destinations inside Iran. These financial and logistical pressures are part of a broader campaign of economic asphyxiation launched by Washington since August. This strategy includes maintaining a naval blockade to choke off oil revenue, a move undertaken in retaliation for Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy conduit.

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The current turmoil occurs nearly nine months into a Middle East conflict that began on February 28, when US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The war expanded after Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, drawing in militant groups backed by Tehran in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq. As the conflict persists, the combination of military action, naval blockades, and targeted financial sanctions continues to isolate Iran and disrupt its international trade networks.

Similar delays have been reported elsewhere, with drivers waiting weeks at the Bazargan crossing with Turkey. Scenes of the traffic chaos come as Iran's currency plunged on the black market on Tuesday after the US announced fresh sanctions. The US Treasury announced sanctions yesterday against more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, alleged front companies and individuals said to be part of the country's shadow banking network.